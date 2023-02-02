ALGS Split One Playoffs: Schedule, format, and more

With only a day to go before the Apex Legends Global Series Split One Playoffs, there’s serious excitement building within the community for one of the biggest events Apex has to offer. But there’s also a lot of information to keep track of.

There are schedules, time conversions, broadcast teams, groups for all the teams competing, and whatever the hell a bracket stage is in a battle royale game. Fear not, for all the easy answers to what you need to know are just ahead of you.

Whether you’re curious to see who will be competing, or you’re just trying to figure out when TSM plays, this is a one-stop shop for the info you need to know about the Split One Playoffs.

ALGS Split One Playoffs schedule

The Split One Playoffs will begin on Thursday, Feb. 2 at 11am CT (5pm GMT). They will conclude with the finals scheduled for Sunday, Feb. 5, beginning at 6am CT (12pm GMT). A full schedule for all stages is as follows:

Screengrab via ALGS

All games will be broadcast on Twitch and other streaming platforms.

ALGS Split One Playoffs format, explained

The Split One Playoffs are divided into three stages of play: the Group Stage, the Bracket Stage, and the Finals.

All formats use the standard ALGS ruleset and scoring, with one point given to a team for a kill and a descending scale of points given to a team for their placement in a match as follows: 12 points for first, nine points for second, seven points for third, five points for fourth, four points for fifth, three points for sixth and seventh, two points for eighth through 10th, one point for 11th through 15th, and no placement points for 16th through 20th.

For the Group Stage from Feb. 2-3, all teams are divided into four groups of 10 teams each. Each group will play all other groups one time in a round-robin format in 20-team lobbies, with each lobby playing a series of six games. At the end of these games, the cumulative points earned by teams over the course of their three group stage lobbies will be used to order the teams from first to 40th. The top 20 teams will advance to the Winners Bracket, while the bottom 20 teams will move to Loser’s Bracket Round One.

In the Bracket Stage, the field will be whittled down from 40 to 20 by using a double-elimination system.

First, the top 20 teams from groups will play their Winners Bracket series. Again, a six-game series will be played with standard scoring. The top 10 teams from the Winners Bracket advance directly to the Finals, while the bottom 10 will go to Loser’s Bracket Round Two.

The bottom 20 teams from the Group Stage play a similar six-game series in Losers Bracket Round One. At the end of the series, the top 10 teams will advance to Losers Bracket Round Two, while the bottom 10 teams will be eliminated from the Split One Playoffs in 40th to 31st place. In the final act of the Bracket Stage, the bottom ten teams from Winners Bracket and the top 10 teams from Loser’s Bracket Round One compete against each other in Loser’s Bracket Round Two in another six-game series. The top 10 teams at the end of Loser’s Bracket Round Two will advance to Finals, while the bottom 10 will be eliminated from the Playoffs in 30th to 21st place.

Finally, the Finals will be held on Feb. 5 using the Match Point format. In this format, there is no realistic limit to the number of games that can be played. Instead, the tournament ends when a team reaches 50 points (match point) and then wins a game. If a team begins a game with 49 points and wins the next game, taking them over 50, the tournament does not end, as the match-point threshold must be reached before the game in which the match-point eligible team wins a game.

When a team that is on match point wins a game, the tournament ends and the team that won the game is the winner of the Split One Playoffs, regardless of their point total. Places from 2nd to 20th, on the other hand, are determined by point total accumulated in the Finals.

All ALGS Split One Playoffs teams and groups

The teams represented in the Split One Playoffs are as follows.

Image via ALGS

Two teams on this list, Sentinels and JLINGZ Esports, will most likely compete in the Split One Playoffs under the Spacestation Gaming and VZN banners, respectively. Both rosters seem to have been acquired by different organizations, but it seems a late ALGS ruling has prevented them from competing as their new org.

There are also teams that may not be able to attend the LAN due to visa issues, including EXO Clan and Fire Beavers. Substitute teams may appear in their spots over the coming days.