Not again: ALGS Championship plagued by technical issues on Day One of $2 million tournament

The busiest time of the year has come for Apex Legends esports fans with the ALGS Championship, but it has seen a rocky start thanks to numerous technical issues.

The first day of competition was plagued by pauses, as well as a server crash that led to a match restart even though it was nearing its end.

These issues caused major concerns from players because of competitive integrity. The ALGS Championship is the biggest tournament in Apex, crowning a world champion and featuring a $2 million prize pool.

Servers wanna crash and take away our god spot. Fine. We’ll rotate across the lobby and take down everyone in our way to get a solid 2nd place with 12 Kill Points. Onto Apex Legends Day 2. — OXG Thordan Smash (@Thordansmash) September 6, 2023

“This esport is a joke and the competitive integrity is horrible,” FaZe player phony complained on Sept. 6.

Pauses are frustrating because they often delay the schedule and can disrupt the momentum some players have built throughout the game.

It’s especially true for pauses that happen in the endgame—in the middle of fights that would determine the champion within seconds. This happened during the first day of the tournament.

YOU CAN'T PAUSE IN AN ENDGAME LMFAAAAO pic.twitter.com/1nkEg38nbl — gdolphn (@gdolphn) September 6, 2023

Nothing’s worse than server crashes, however, which are more of an issue for competitive integrity. This also happened on the opening day of the tournament, within the last minutes of a match.

Players have been vocal about these issues, especially since they’re nothing new in Apex esports. Game pauses and crashes have been rampant in most tournaments this year, and they don’t look like they’re going to stop anytime soon.

For now, players can only hope things improve as the ALGS Championship progresses and the stakes get higher.

Apex fans have a lot to look forward to in the coming days of the competition as the best players in the world compete for the title. The finals will take place in Birmingham, United Kingdom on Sept. 10.

About the author