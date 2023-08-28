ALGS Championship 2023: Schedule, format, and more

The ALGS Championship is the culmination of the 2023 Apex Legends competitive year, with the best teams from all five international leagues competing for the glory of a LAN crown at the Resort World Arena in Birmingham, U.K.

Whether you’re a first-time spectator or a seasoned veteran, there’s a lot of information to digest so you can understand exactly what’s going on.

Forty teams, five days of competition, four groups, three stages of the event, and time zone differences for viewers watching at home can make the LAN experience tough for even the most experienced viewers to keep up with. Not to worry, as we have all of the info about the premier Apex tournament you need to know.

ALGS Championship 2023 schedule

The ALGS Championship starts on Wednesday, Sept. 6 at 4am CT (10am BST). The tournament runs for five days, culminating with the match point finals on Sunday, Sept. 10 at 10 am CT (4pm BST). A full schedule for all stages of the event is as follows.

It’s a tight run from groups to the September finals. Screenshot via Respawn Entertainment

All games will be broadcast on the official PlayApex Twitch and ALGS Youtube channels, alongside official co-streams and partnered broadcast channels.

ALGS Championship 2023 format, explained

The ALGS Championship follows the same format as past international events, divided into three stages of play: the Groups Stage, Bracket Stage, and Match Point Finals.

All stages follow the standard ALGS ruleset for scoring, with teams earning one point for each kill and additional points based on their placement in each match for their final game total. 12 points are awarded to first place, nine points for second, seven points for third, five points for fourth, four points for fifth, three points for sixth and seventh, two points for eighth through 10th, one point for 11th through 15th, and no placement points for 16th through 20th.

The first stage of the Championship is the Group Stage, running from Sept. 6-7, with the 40 attending teams divided into four groups of 10 teams. All groups will play against each other once in a round-robin format, with each face-off consisting of a six-game series. Each team will play a total of 18 matches throughout the Group Stage, with their cumulative scores totalled up at the end to decide their placement and path of progression in the next stage.

The top 20 teams will advance to the Winners Bracket, while the bottom 20 teams will move to Loser’s Bracket Round One.

The Bracket Stage runs from Sept. 8-9 and features a double elimination format, which will determine the top 20 teams attending the Match Point Finals, and the bottom 20 teams who will be eliminated from the event.

Losers Bracket Round One starts on Sept. 8 at 10am CT (4pm BST), where the bottom 20 teams from the Group Stage will participate in an eight-game series. Once the games finish, the top 10 teams will advance to Losers Bracket Round Two, while the bottom 10 teams are eliminated from the ALGS Championship in 31st to 40th place, based on their scores.

The Winners Bracket and Losers Bracket Round Two takes place on Sept. 9, starting with the Winners Bracket at 6am CT (12pm BST), which features the top 20 teams from the Group Stage. They will also play an eight-game series, with the top 10 teams advancing directly to the Match Point Finals, and the bottom 10 dropping down to Losers Bracket Round Two.

Losers Bracket Round Two takes place immediately afterwards at 12:30pm CT (5:30pm BST), with the top 10 teams from Round One and the bottom 10 competing for their tournament lives. They will play one last eight-game series, where the top 10 qualify for the Match Point Finals, and the bottom 10 are eliminated from the Championship in 21st to 30th place, once again based on their leaderboard scores in this stage.

The Match Point Finals take place on Sunday, Sept. 10 at 10am CT (4pm BST), and will use the Match Point ruleset. In this format, instead of only playing the standard eight-game series, there will be no set limit to the maximum amount of Apex games played before the Championship winner is crowned.

The top 10 teams who advanced from the Winners Bracket will start with up to 10 points, based on their placement in the Winners Bracket, while the 10 teams who advanced from Loser’s Bracket Round Two will all start with zero.

To win the tournament, a team must reach the 50-point threshold to be considered “Match Point eligible” for the rest of the finals. A team on match-point then must win any game to immediately end the tournament and be declared the winner of the ALGS Championship. Places 2nd to 20th will be decided through the Finals point totals after the last match.

Match-point status must be attained before a team can be crowned champions, and any game won before reaching match-point status will not end the tournament. If a team passes the 50-point threshold during a game and earns first place, the tournament will continue, as a team can only be declared match-point eligible before each game starts.

All ALGS Championship 2023 teams and groups

The teams attending the 2023 Championship are as follows.

The Championship teams have been determined through playoff points acquired throughout the 2023 season. The top 30 teams globally automatically qualified for the Championship, with no limit on how many teams from each region can attend, while the last 10 teams were determined from each region’s Last Chance Qualifier.

Of the 40 total Apex squads attending, 13 teams are from NA, eight from EMEA, nine from APAC-N, seven from APAC-S, and three from SA.

Some teams’ eligibility and attendance has changed since EA locked in groups. Group A’s free agent roster DNO has been signed and now competes underneath DSG. Aurora, also in Group A, initially disbanded after failing to qualify, but has now returned with a new roster after signing EMEA’s Fire Beavers. APAC-N’s Crazy Raccoon has withdrawn from the tournament, with AREA310 taking their place in Group B.

How to watch the ALGS Championship 2023

The English broadcast of the ALGS Championship will be featured on the PlayApex Twitch stream and the ALGS Youtube channel. Twitch viewers can take advantage of Command Center, an alternate viewing experience where spectators can directly watch up to four different team perspectives from one player’s POV. Additional stream options in Command Center include the state of the map with each ring’s location, the leaderboard with each team’s kills and status, and each alternate language broadcast through the official partner channels.

All watch parties will be cast on-site in five different languages, including the official ALGS B-Stream featuring NiceWigg and Greek in English, alongside Portuguese, French, Chinese, and Spanish viewing options.

Official broadcast partners also include Japanese, Portuguese, Thai, Mandarin, and Hindi options, with APAC-N’s esports_RAGE hosting the Japanese co-stream.

This brings the total options up to 10 different official broadcast languages, the highest for any international Apex tournament ever.

