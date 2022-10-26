10 best games like Apex Legends

In the realm of battle royale games, Apex Legends is undeniably one of the best. Its variety of legends, abilities, weapons, and character movement made it a fast favorite with many players when it was surprise-released in 2019, and has only grown since then.

Sometimes, however, you need a break from Apex. And while long-time players of the game certainly played other games before it, sometimes people still need some suggestions when it comes to adding a new game to the repertoire. Maybe you’re looking for an experience that’s close to Apex, but far enough away from it that you can forget about all the things in the game that annoy you. Or, maybe you just want a change of pace and need a game entirely different from Apex altogether.

Whatever the case, we’ve got you covered with games that are about as close to Apex as you can get, and others that take the battle royale premise of Apex and give it entirely their own style.

Here are some of the best games similar to Apex that you can play right now.

Titanfall 2

Image via Respawn Entertainment

You want the closest experience you can actually get to Apex but in a different setting, with new modes and maps? Play Titanfall 2. Respawn’s shooter is still renowned for its single-player campaign, its frenetic and fast-paced multiplayer, and its Titan gameplay. You’ll feel at home with familiar movement mechanics and abilities, as well as see several weapon names you’ll probably recognize right off the bat, but in a package that’s a bit closer to CoD than Apex with its arena-shooter action. Oh, and you might even see a few familiar faces along the way, too.

Super People

Image via Wonder Games

On its face, Super People might seem a little more like some other battle royales, like PUBG or H1Z1, than Apex. The maps feel more inspired by realistic terrain, and there are no robots in sight. It does lift one crucial element from Apex that makes the jump between games feel more natural, however: character classes. You get to choose your own class, with your own skills and ultimate ability. It’s a twist that makes Super People a hit with many Apex players.

Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodhunt

Image via Sharkmob

Want a third-person class-based battle royale with a cool art style and a unique take on the genre as a whole? Try out Bloodhunt, the battle royale set in the universe of Vampire: The Masquerade. In the night-time urban setting, you can scale buildings in several bounds, moving around the map at blinding speed while chasing after enemy vampires, avoiding groups of NPC police with rifles, feeding on the occasional innocent bystander, and doing other vampire stuff. You still get to customize your character’s look and pick which class you want with their own abilities, all wrapped in a unique package that should be a nice change of pace.

NARAKA: Bladepoint

Image via 24 Entertainment

Another third-person battle royale, NARAKA: Bladepoint takes the class-based action and puts it into melee combat, letting you take on the role of a master martial artist either by yourself or with a team. While that might sound slower-paced than a shooting game, this is anything but, with plenty of movement abilities and slashing action that will keep your games fresh. If you like character abilities, this is the game for you, as your gameplay will be dominated by what special moves your character can perform.

PUBG

Image via Tencent

Sometimes, you have to hand it to one of the originals. PUBG is largely credited with starting the battle royale craze after developer Brendan Greene created the standalone title following his creation of multiple battle royale mods for various games. With the famous “Winner Winner Chicken Dinner” victory screen, proximity chat shenanigans, and an array of maps, PUBG still stands as one of the best battle royale experiences on the market.

Overwatch 2

Image via Blizzard

Need more character abilities in your life? Try Overwatch 2. Many Apex players originally got into the game after playing Overwatch, liking the hero-based system but wanting a title that felt more like a shooter, and less like the ability-heavy FPS MOBA that Overwatch turned into in its latter stages. Now, Overwatch 2 seeks to remedy those concerns with five-vs-five play, taking out a tank and putting more value in DPS characters again. It’s still an ability-heavy game, but the trademark vibrant art style and smooth gameplay are tempting many players from Apex back over.

Warzone

Image via Activision

There’s a reason that Call of Duty has stayed on top for so long, and the new Modern Warfare 2 comes with one of the more exciting pieces of content for battle royale fans: Warzone 2.0, the revamped and reloaded version of the CoD battle royale. From its classic fast-paced CoD gunplay to some of the series’ best innovations, such as the one-vs-one Gulag battles to re-enter a match, Warzone will always hold a place amongst the best battle royales that fans of any game can enjoy.

Realm Royale

Image via Heroic Leap Games

It’s a bit of an odd one, but Realm Royale successfully managed to parlay Paladins, which many labeled a less-popular Overwatch clone, into a battle royale worth playing. The game feels equally beholden to its class-based shooter roots as it does to battle royales like Fortnite, with its cartoon art style and large-scale battles. But one of the best parts? If you are downed in Realm Royale, you don’t crawl around on the ground, waiting for a teammate to revive you. You turn into a chicken and have to escape the enemies trying to finish you off for long enough to turn back into your character. It’s silly, and fun, and will definitely give Apex players a nice change of pace.

Totally Accurate Battlegrounds

Image via Landfall Games

If you want to give a more casual battle royale a try, you should think about giving Totally Accurate Battlegrounds a shot. But nothing we can do to explain the gameplay will really accurately depict the game as just showing you the utter chaos that this battle royale brings to the table.

The physics are bizarre, the weapons are often nonsensical, and the character models are childish in the best way possible. Usually the phrase “if you had fun, you won” is said with disdain in competitive circles. But in Totally Accurate Battlegrounds, the statement is undeniably true.

Fortnite

Image via Epic Games

If you can’t beat them, join them. Fortnite remains one of the most popular battle royale games on the market, and it’s easy to see why. Epic Games is constantly refreshing Fortnite with new cosmetics, weapons, and map changes, and the original premise of the game is still fun. And if you’re an Apex player that doesn’t like the Fortnite meta that requires you to build structures at lightning-fast speeds just to remain competitive, try out the game’s Zero Build mode. It’s got the same mechanics and wackiness as the base game, just with no one cranking 90s on your head.