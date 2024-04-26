Is Another Crab’s Treasure on PS5 or PS4? Answered

Now that Aggro Crab’s latest underwater adventure, Another Crab’s Treasure, has finally made it to the market, many wonder whether it’s available on PS5 or PS4. If you are among them, don’t worry, we have the answer.

Set in the beautiful yet polluted oceanic depths, Another Crab’s Treasure follows the story of a Kril, the hermit crab. Having lost his protective shell, Kril is determined to get it back, but the journey isn’t easy (it’s a soulslike game, after all). Interestingly, while trash plays a crucial role in Kril’s world, it is also discovered to be the source of a mysterious and dangerous infection, leaving a puzzling adventure for the adorable crab (you) to solve.

Well, now that Kril’s challenges have managed to grab your attention, here’s whether you can experience it on your PlayStation console.

Is Another Crab’s Treasure available on PS5 or PS4?

Can you play it on PlayStation? Image via Aggro Crab

Yes, Another Crab’s Treasure is available on PS5 via the PlayStation Store but isn’t available on PS4.

Another Crab’s Treasure released on April 25 for PC (Steam and Xbox Game Pass), PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.

Unfortunately, if you are still stuck with a last-gen PS4 console (or an Xbox One,) you can’t play Another Crab’s Treasure.

Interestingly, while developer Aggro Crab skipped releasing Another Crab’s Treasure ports for last-gen platforms, we still have a Nintendo Switch version. Developers of modern video games usually skip on Switch ports, but Aggro Crab hasn’t followed suit. Of course, it’d be even better if PS4 (and Xbox One) players had a chance to join the crab adventure, too.

Developer Aggro Crab hasn’t spoken about the game’s lack of PS4 port or plans to release one in the future, so it’s unlikely the underwater adventure will come to the platform. So, if you have been waiting for the perfect time to upgrade your console, now is probably it.

