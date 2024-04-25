Another Crab’s Treasure price: How much does it cost?

If you’re a fan of crabs and soulslike games, you will undoubtedly have your sights set on Another Crab’s Treasure, but how much does it cost? We have the answer.

Another Crab’s Treasure has earned rave reviews ahead of its release, which will likely increase its popularity when it does become available, and you don’t have too much longer to wait before diving into the action.

The prices of modern games vary significantly, so it’s difficult to be sure how much exactly you will need to splash out to join the fun. Fortunately, we’ve got you covered, so read on to find out.

How much is Another Crab’s Treasure?

Don’t be shellfish. Image via Aggro Crab

The recommended retail price for Another Crab’s Treasure is $29.99, although the game isn’t available to buy on several platforms ahead of its release, and the cost may be adjusted.

Before release at 11am CT/12pm ET/5pm BST/2am AEST (April 26), Another Crab’s Treasure isn’t available for purchase on Steam, Xbox, or PlayStation. But this will change as soon as the game goes live.

On Xbox and PC, the game will also be available as part of a Game Pass subscription, so you can play the title for no additional cost.

You can already purchase Another Crab’s Treasure on Nintendo Switch, however, with a price point of $26.99. A 10 percent sale price is available on the platform until May 2.

It remains to be seen whether other platforms will also start with a reduced price for Another Crab’s Treasure, but if they do, you can expect the price to be around the same as it is on Nintendo Switch.

