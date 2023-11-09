When is the point of no return in Alan Wake 2?

Alan Wake 2 has lots to explore, but you’ll only have time to roam around and discover until you get to the point of no return with a character. Each protagonist in the game has a different point of no return, and once you cross that line, it’ll be time for the final act.

The point of no return in Alan Wake 2 was an unexpected sight for me as I was still looking forward to free roaming. When the option appeared, I declined and took my time exploring everything I missed before proceeding to the endgame.

When is the point of no return for Saga Anderson in Alan Wake 2?

The point of no return for Saga Anderson is after the chapter Return Six: Scratch. As you get closer to the final act with Saga, you’ll meet the evil Alan Wake, and the story will take you to Bright Falls.

Once it’s time for the endgame, the game will warn you for one last time, and you can always choose to stay a little longer before committing yourself to the finale.

When is the point of no return for Alan Wake in Alan Wake 2?

The point of no return for Alan Wake is at the end of chapter Initiation Eight: Zane’s Film. The prompt to warn you about the end will appear when you’re in the Dark Place.

Can you free-roam in Alan Wake 2 after the credits?

You’ll need to create manual saves before the two points of no returns in Alan Wake 2, so you can load them back up and roam freely once you complete that playthrough’s storyline. Don’t trust your autosave on this one since it’ll simply load you back to a few moments before the ending; manual saves are a must here.

During your free-roam sessions, you can focus on finding the collectibles you skipped during the first playthrough, like Lunch Boxes or Words of Power.