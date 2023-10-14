Is Alan Wake 2 on Xbox Game Pass?

Remedy Entertainment's games have been on Game Pass before, so will Alan Wake 2?

With the return of Alan Wake after 13 years, Xbox Game Pass subscribers need to know if they will be able to continue their journey through the Dark Place without spending money on Alan Wake 2.

You’ll get to visit Bright Falls once again as FBI agent Saga Anderson, while the infamous writer Alan Wake is trapped and trying to escape the Dark Place. Alan Wake 2 launches on Oct. 27 just in time for Halloween. Quantum Break is part of the Xbox Game Pass library and Control used to be available for subscribers until last year, so could Remedy Entertainment’s new survival horror game join the list?

Is Alan Wake 2 coming to Xbox Game Pass?

Alan Wake 2 is not on Game Pass and it won’t be any time soon, as it’s an Epic Games Store exclusive. It is available on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S for purchase, but you won’t find Alan Wake 2 on either Steam, Xbox Game Pass, or PlayStation Plus.

With Epic Games as the publisher, there also won’t be any Alan Wake 2 physical copies released for consoles. Until the exclusivity deal is over, Alan Wake 2 won’t be part of any subscription service, but that doesn’t mean the game won’t be on Xbox Game Pass after a year or two.

Not all hope is lost for Xbox Game Pass subscribers, however, as Control was also an Epic Games Store exclusive until it released on Steam and Game Pass a year after launch.

