Is Alan Wake 2 coming to Steam?

Alan Wake 2 is available on PS5, Xbox, and PC, but fans haven’t been able to find the game on Steam. While many titles that are released on PC can also be purchased on Steam, that doesn’t seem to be the case for our old friend Alan.

Over the years, Steam’s hold on the market weakened as Epic Games and Xbox Stores chimed away from its market share. Epic Games Store became one of the top contenders in the scene, and it’s the sole home of Alan Wake 2 for the time being.

Why can’t you buy Alan Wake 2 on Steam?

Alan Wake 2 is published by Epic Games, and that’s the main reason why it isn’t on Steam and is only available on Epic Games Store. As a direct competitor of Steam, Epic made Alan Wake 2 an exclusive for its Store, and the only place on PC where players can pre-order the game.

Alan’s only on Epic for now. Screenshot via PlayStation on YouTube

Will Alan Wake 2 come to Steam?

Alan Wake 2 is unlikely to be released on Steam any time soon. However, there might be hope at the end of that tunnel since there are a few recent example titles that were Epic Games Store exclusives first, only to be released on Steam a year after their releases.

Sifu and Control were Epic Games Store exclusives during their release, but the two games were added to Steam one year after their release. Alan Wake 2 is also different from these two since Epic Games funded its development.

It might take longer than a year for Alan Wake 2 to become available on Steam, but it might still turn into a reality based on Epic’s track record with exclusives.

Can you play Alan Wake 2 on Steam Deck?

Yes, you can technically play Alan Wake 2 on Steam Deck because the device doubles as a Linux PC.

You’ll first need to install the Epic Games Store on your PC. You can follow this detailed video guide from The Games Apprentice to complete the process. Once you install the Store, you’ll simply need to purchase Alan Wake 2 and download it on your Steam Deck.

Alan Wake 2’s Steam Deck optimization can be shaky, however, since the developer’s focus has been on consoles and PCs. Depending on the game’s system requirements, Steam Deck might even be able to run the game at a smooth/playable frame rate.

