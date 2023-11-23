Best Alan Wake 2 Black Friday sales

Alan Wake 2 has quickly become one of the most memorable horror games of 2023, with a twisted story and strange imagery that you won’t want to miss out on. Dot Esports is here to shine a light on the best deals for Alan Wake’s acclaimed sequel this Black Friday.

Finding a good deal on Alan Wake 2 can be a challenge since the game hasn’t been released physically for PlayStation or Xbox, and there is no Steam support due to Remedy’s publishing deal with Epic Games. But even in the darkness, there are still some great flash deals this Black Friday if you’re looking to experience this truly unforgettable adventure on PC.

Epic Games Store

$33.49

We’ve already reported on one of the best deals for Alan Wake 2, but it’s worth reiterating as the Epic Games Store currently has the biggest discount on the game so far. Epic has a home ground advantage as they have a publishing deal with Remedy. The PC version of Alan Wake 2 is only available on Epic’s store at the moment, but the base price is $10 less than the console versions and Epic’s Black Friday coupons will also get you an extra 33% off.

NVIDIA Graphics card bundle

Free with purchase

If you’re in the market for a new graphics card, you’ll be able to snag a copy of Alan Wake 2 for free with the latest GeForce RTX 40 series cards. A download code comes with any new purchase of the card from specific online retailers listed on NVIDIA’s promotional website. The linked stores may have their own deals alongside the Alan Wake promotion, so make sure to check out each retailer.

Humble Choice

Humble Choice is the monthly subscription service for Humble Bundle that costs $11.99 for a curated selection of games alongside some other interesting perks. Humble Choice members can get up to 20% off games from the Humble Store, which includes Alan Wake 2. If you sign up others to Humble Choice, you also receive up to $9 credit per referral. If you or others are interested in the selected games on offer, it’s worth taking advantage of this deal that lasts all year long.

If you’re looking to get a deal on the Deluxe Edition and are interested in getting even more games, you can get a free one-month subscription to Choice with your purchase. It’s worth noting that this is for the upcoming December bundle, which has not had any games disclosed at the time of writing.