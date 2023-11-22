Epic selling Alan Wake 2 for a huge Black Friday discount despite it just releasing

If you’ve been on the fence about purchasing Alan Wake 2 then Epic Games might just have the perfect reason for you to pull the trigger.

During Epic Games’ Black Friday Event you can get Alan Wake 2 at a massive 33 percent discount along with the rest of the games on offer via the online store. While the event lasts, users will get an Epic Coupon allowing them to get a 33 percent discount on transactions over $14.99, and this includes the Alan Wake sequel, as pointed out by Destructoid.

With the big discount applied, you can get your hands on Alan Wake 2 for just $33.49, an extremely fair price for a game that is only a month old and has been suffocated in positive reviews. It’s surprising that Epic is offering this deal given that even at its regular price of $49.99, Alan Wake 2 is one of the cheaper hits we’ve seen emerge in 2023.

Of course, Alan Wake 2 isn’t the only game that you can purchase with a hefty discount this week. In fact, the Epic Coupon can be applied to any purchase that exceeds $14.99. Other games you might consider adding to your collection at this discount include Assassin’s Creed Mirage, EA Sports FC 24, or Cyberpunk 2077.

Alongside the Epic Coupon, a ton of games are being sold at big discounts already for the Black Friday Event. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt complete edition can be had for a whopping 75 percent off, Sonic Frontiers is 40 percent off, and there are a lot more to check out. This promotional event is set to run until Nov. 28, so make sure you purchase what you’re after before then. Safe to say Epic Games is bringing the goods this holiday season.