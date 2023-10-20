All Alan Wake 2 pre-order bonuses

Alan Wake 2 early adopters have some cool goodies to look forward to, so if you haven’t already, check out what pre-order bonuses you are missing out on.

If you weren’t hyped enough for the new game already, then the Alan Wake 2 pre-order goodies might trigger some immediate FOMO in you.

If anything else, this is exclusive content only available to those who can’t contain their excitement for the long-awaited sequel to Alan Wake. So let’s run through each and every item tucked away in the Alan Wake 2 pre-order bonuses.

Alan Wake 2 pre-order bonuses for PC and console

Saga is a newcomer to Alan Wake 2. | Image via Remedy Entertainment.

The pre-order bonuses for Alan Wake 2 consist of a special weapon skin, an alternative costume, and a Survival Pack to aid your gameplay.

Here’s every item included with your pre-order bonuses:

Oh Deer Diner Sweater for Saga

Ornate Revolver Skin for Alan

Survival Resources Pack for Saga

While none of it is groundbreaking, they add a unique aura to the game due to how limited they are. It doesn’t matter which version of the game you pre-order either; as long you jump onboard the Alan Wake 2 train ahead of schedule, you’ll be guaranteeing yourself these special items.

When you consider that Alan Wake 2 is 13 years in the making, then the gravity of the horror title is more apparent, which makes the thought of additional content, whatever it may be, more desirable.

But if the pre-order bonuses are not enough to wet your whistle, then how about considering the Alan Wake 2 Deluxe Edition?

