Alan Wake 2 New Game Plus seemingly launches this month

Alan Wake 2 received several updates adding new content and optimizing gameplay since launch, but one of the most anticipated updates yet to be added is the New Game Plus update. It seems its release may be closer than we thought, as Remedy teased that it may be released as soon as this month.

On Dec. 1, the Alan Wake 2 X account, formerly Twitter, posted an image with the words: “New month, new game… plus?” seemingly teasing that the highly anticipated update will go live before the end of December. While the specific release date has yet to be confirmed, fans are understandably excited by the post, with many expressing just how long they’ve been waiting for it.

Alan Wake 2 teases the New Game Plus. Image via Remedy

Remedy Entertainment recently announced that the New Game Plus mode will allow players to retain all their unlocked weapons and upgrades, will include a new Nightmare difficulty level, and add a “new alternative narrative including new Manuscript pages and new video content.”

New Game Plus lets players replay the game from the start, often with added difficulty or new features, while retaining their gear and upgrades. Alan Wake 2’s New Game Plus mode will include both new story sequences the developers have dubbed “alternative” narrative content, and a new difficulty option. That said, it’s unsure whether the difficulty option will be compulsory for the mode. The second Alan Wake title, Alan Wake’s American Nightmare, featured a New Game Plus mode, but unlike Alan Wake 2, it didn’t include additional content.

Alan Wake 2 is available now for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via the Epic Games Store. It follows Alan Wake, who fights to escape the supernatural world known as The Dark Place, and Saga Anderson, a police officer who visits the small town of Bright Falls to investigate a string of ritualistic murders.