Alan Wake 2: How to solve the Watery Lighthouse Cult Stash combination lock code

As you progress in Alan Wake 2, you’ll come across more challenging Cult Stash puzzles. The Cult Stash at Watery Lighthouse is definitely one of these, requiring a symbol combination code to unlock.

You need to solve an environmental puzzle to get the code combination for the Lighthouse Cult Stash in Alan Wake 2. Here’s how to do it.

How to open the Watery Lighthouse Cult Stash in Alan Wake 2

The Lighthouse Cult Stash can be found here. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can find the Watery Lighthouse Cult Stash on a plateau to the west of the Lighthouse Break Room, Northwest from the Lighthouse itself. You can see the location on the map above.

The Cult Stash is locked by a symbol combination lock, but unlike many other Cult Stashes in Alan Wake 2, this one doesn’t have a note on top of it. The only thing indicating what you need to do is a pot of luminous yellow paint beside the Stash. It means you need to get your torch out and start looking for luminous symbols painted around the environment, like you did with the Rock Rock Tree Stash.

This lock requires a symbol combination. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are a lot of different symbols painted around the environment with wooden Cult symbols beside them, but most of these are red herrings. You instead need to shine your torch on the environment and search for symbols with a painted I, II, or III beside them, ignoring the ones with shapes.

You can find the painted III on the wall to the right of the Stash (from where you’re facing the Stash). The stick symbol shows two triangles side by side facing down. You can see this in the image below.

This is likely the first symbol you’ll find. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can find the II symbol back down the path you came from, on a rock face. It’s hard to miss with your torch out, and the symbol beside it is again two triangles, on on top of the other. You can see this below.

The II symbol is near where you came in. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The I symbol is slightly harder to find. Stand directly in front of the III symbol and turn 180 degrees. You should be looking at the triangle painted symbol on the ground near the plateau edge. Go right to the edge of the cliff, where the triangle paint is, and shine your torch down. You should see the I paint with a wooden symbol beside it. You can see this in the image below.

The I is definitely the hardest to find. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The triangle symbol beside this paint may initially look like it’s showing two triangles connected diagonally, but that’s only because of the angle you’re looking at it from. The symbol is actually two triangles facing down, which you can see if you look at the symbol from the viewpoint of the the straight I.

We now have all three symbols and their order. The I is the first symbol, II is the second, and III is the third, so the code is two triangles on top of each other facing down, two triangles side-by-side facing up, and two triangles side-by-side facing down.

The Anderson brothers are in demand. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Enter the combination into the lock and the Stash should unlock, allowing you to pick up the arrows, propane tank, and ammo inside.

