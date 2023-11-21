Alan Wake 2 devs want you to wear Saga’s sweater this holiday season

Rather than just sell it to you, Alan Wake 2 developer Remedy has put together a guide so you can recreate the sweater worn by protagonist Saga Anderson.

Studios releasing clothing worn by their video game characters is nothing new but Remedy apparently doesn’t want to simply hand out Saga’s sweater. If you want it, you’ll have to work for it by knitting it yourself.

As such, a fully detailed knitting guide has been shared via Remedy’s website on Nov. 20, complete with exact measurements, which colors of yarn you need, and a step-by-step explanation of how to make the sweater. Aside from demonstrating how much of an Alan Wake 2 fan you are, the sweater should be perfect for keeping you warm this winter season and can go towards a Saga cosplay for conventions and the like.

I’m not sure how wide the Venn diagram of Alan Wake 2 fans and knitters is but if you fall into it, this could make for a nice side project. If you’re only the latter, perhaps you could make the sweater for someone else as a Christmas present. If you’re just the former, hopefully, you’ve got an experienced knitter in the family you can ask for help.

It’s a shame Remedy isn’t selling it as an actual product, though, judging by Twitter reactions, some fans don’t mind having to work for it and are prepared to take up knitting.

Brb learning to knit — sage ☃️ (on 🧵 and 💙☁️) (@sagemalloww) November 20, 2023

This makes me so happy! I had started to try and chart it myself and now I don’t have to! — fen (@theway_acrow) November 20, 2023



Delving a bit further, however, reveals that others are still upset about the lack of a physical version. Remedy made the conscious decision to only launch Alan Wake 2 digitally, partially to keep costs down and because more and more people are buying their games digitally anyway. Not that that’s stopped people from demanding a physical release anyway.