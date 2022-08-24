Gamescom has given gamers many surprises and for RTS fans one of the biggest was the news that Age of Empires IV will be receiving two new civilizations later this year. And the best part is they are completely free.

These additions will bring the options to 10 providing even more opportunities to differentiate gameplay while playing the game. Joining the Rus, Holy Roman Empire, Chinese, English, Delhi Sultanate, Mongols, Abbasid Dynasty, and French, will be the Ottomans and Malians.

So you might be wondering, how and when can you get your hands on these new additions? Well here is everything you need to know.

When do Ottomans, Malians release in Age of Empires IV?

If you’re looking to command new civilizations in Age of Empires IV you won’t have to wait too long. Ottomans and Malians will arrive in the game for the anniversary event on Tuesday, Oct. 25, this year.

The update that will land on the day will be totally free and give all players access to these two new civs.

As the Ottoman Empire, you’ll have access to a trained military force perfect for sieging with the signature weapon, The Great Bombard.

On the other side, the Malians bring a different kind of value, focusing on investing and mining the continue to grow their wealth. As one of the richest nations to ever exist, this focus shouldn’t be too much of a surprise. When it comes to combat, the Malians are great at ambush attacks and using strategy to outwit their foes.