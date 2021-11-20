All Controls and Hotkeys in Age of Empires IV for PC and console

Playing through Age of Empires IV as a whole is an experience of its own since the game will be quite different when you start playing versus real opponents. The game suddenly turns into a chess match, a battle of the two minds.

While your ability to strategize and plan ahead will be important in an Age of Empires IV match, knowing the way around the keybinds can help you catch your opponent off guard in crucial moments. Alongside having a plan, executing your actions as fast as possible will be crucial to increasing your chances of winning.

Getting familiar with the controls may take time, but you’ll slowly build your muscle memory as you play more matches. The default settings layout was optimized for the best user experience, but players can have a different taste when it comes to their keybinds. If any one of the hotkeys below feel off or you think that you can do better, you’ll have the option to remap them on the game’s settings panel.

Considering the number of hotkeys in Age of Empires IV, it may be wise to note down some of the most used ones and have them around your screen until you get used to your new controls.

Here are all the controls and hotkeys in Age of Empires IV.

Hotkey Default Secondary Hotkey Hotkey Action Description Left Click a unit N/A Select a unit Double Left Click a unit Control and [ Left Click ] a unit Select all visible units of the same type Shift and [ left click ] a unit N/A Add or Remove a unit from selection Left Click ground and drag mouse N/A Bandbox select groups of units Left Click ground N/A Confirm building or ability placement Shift and [ left click ] ground N/A Queue building or ability placement Right Click ground or unit with unit(s) selected N/A Issue contextual order to selected units like moving and attacking Right Click ground and drag mouse with unit(s) selected N/A Issue a facing move order ESC N/A Cancel / deselect unit / game menu or skip NIS. This hotkey cannot be remapped by players. Controls Control + A Ctrl + K Select all units on the screen Control + Shift + A Ctrl + Shift + K [Shift]: Select all units – Appears as shift message on Control-A binding Y with a unit selected Ctrl + Y Access the secondary UI panel Camera ALT and move mouse Caps lock Rotate the camera by holding the hotkey [ Num 6 Rotate the camera 45 degrees counter-clockwise ] Num 4 Rotate the camera 45 degrees clockwise Backspace Num 0 Reset the camera, The first press resets the camera rotation, and the second press resets zoom F5 N/A Focus on selected units Home N/A Follow Selected Unit < ALT+A Pan the camera left – This hotkey may vary depending on your keyboard language > ALT+D Pan the camera right – This hotkey may vary depending on your keyboard language /\ (up arrow) ALT+W Pan camera up – This hotkey may vary depending on your keyboard language \/ (down arrow) ALT+S Pan the camera down – This hotkey may vary depending on your keyboard language Unit Management Tab Right arrow Cycle through selected units in a forward orderCycle through selected unit types in a forward orderEnsure multiple types of units are selected and Tab with units selected Control + Tab Left arrow Cycle through selected units in a reverse orderCycle through selected unit types in a reverse orderEnsure multiple types of units are selected and Control + Tab with units selected 0-9 Num [x1] Select Control Group XUsing this hotkey once selects group, twice selects and centers camera on group Control and 0-9 [ range above ] Num X [x1] Set Control Group X to selected unitsAssign group to selected units Shift and 0-9 [ range above ] N/A [Shift]: Add Group To Selection F1 M Select all Military Production Buildings F2 K Select all Economy Buildings F3 O Select all Research Buildings F4 P Select all Landmarks, Wonders, and Capital Town Centers F5 J Focus on Selected Units H L Cycle through Town Centers Control + H CTRL + L Focus on Capital Town CenterSelect and center camera on Capital Town Center ‘ (Apostrophe) ] Cycle through individual Monk unitsThis hotkey may vary depending on your keyboard language / [ “Cycle through individual Scout units”This hotkey may vary depending on your keyboard language keyboards to the key at that location . (Period) N Cycle through Idle EconomyThis hotkey may vary depending on your keyboard language Control + . (Period) CTRL + Up arrow Select all idle VillagersThis hotkey may vary depending on your keyboard language Control + Shift + V Up arrow Select all Villagers Control + Shift + R Page up Return all Villagers to work , (Comma) Down arrow Cycle through idle Military unitsThis hotkey may vary depending on your keyboard language Control + , (Comma) CTRL + Down arrow Select all idle Military unitsThis hotkey may vary depending on your keyboard language Control + Shift + C CTRL + M Select all Military units Control + F CTRL + V Cycle through Villagers who are gathering Food Control + W CTRL + B Cycle through Villagers who are gathering Wood Control + G CTRL + J Cycle through Villagers who are gathering Gold Control + S CTRL + K Cycle through Villagers who are gathering Stone Shift and [ unit production hotkey ] or click button N/A Queue production of five units of that type Delete (hold) with unit selected CTRL + = Delete a unit or a building Insert CTRL + – Toggle Team-based or Unique player colors Communication Shift + Enter \ [All] / Global chat Enter / [Team] / Team chat Enter with chat open N/A Send a chat message Tab with chat open N/A Swap between [All] / Global and [Team] / Team chat Page Up Shift + > Scroll chat messages to see older messages Page Down Shift + < Scroll chat messages to see newer F6 Ctrl + F Toggle Players and Tribute panel Spacebar Num Enter Focus on the last event Control + E then Left Click Ctrl + P Send a Notify Ping Control + R then Left Click Send a Attack Ping Control + T then Left Click Ctrl + D Send a Defend Ping Game F10 ` Open up the Game Menu F11 Ctrl + T Toggle game time display Single-player ESC ` Pause the game Pause N/A Pause Simulation F8 Ctrl + Q Quick Save F9 Ctrl + I Quick Load

Observer/Replay HUD Hotkeys