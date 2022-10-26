Age of Mythology is making a comeback with new ‘Retold’ edition

Age of Mythology is a real-time strategy game created by the developers of the wildly popular Age of Empires series. Even though the game’s mechanics and overall gameplay are extremely similar to that of the Age of Empires series, Age of Mythology throws in mythical and supernatural elements as well. The game introduced god powers and mythical creatures from different mythologies into the game, making for a vastly different experience from its sister games.

As popular as the game was, the fanbase was pretty niche and as such, it never got a sequel or a remake. That is, until now, with the announcement coming out on the 25th anniversary of Age of Empires. From what it says, it looks like Age of Mythology is going to get the Age of Empires treatment as well, with a Definitive Edition coming out soon according to the official Age of Mythology Twitter page.

The new edition is going to include everything in the original Age of Mythology and its expansions from the Extended Edition along with updated graphics and tweaks to gameplay to work well with modern system capabilities. The remake project is titled Age of Mythology: Retold.

Gods will return. Heroes will rise. Legends will battle.



Age of Mythology: Retold is coming.



Bringing the Definitive Edition treatment to Age of Mythology, the game will feature beautiful graphics, updated gameplay and more. Stay tuned… #AoE25 ⚡🔱 pic.twitter.com/bLjRLEUz1I — Age of Mythology (@Ageofmyth) October 25, 2022

The game will vary from the Extended Edition of the game, which compiled all of the expansions of the original Age of Mythology into one edition with access to higher resolutions, just like Age of Empires II HD Edition. So far we have no more information regarding this new edition, but more information will be released soon. We will keep you updated as we learn more about Age of Mythology: Retold.