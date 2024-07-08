Zenlezz Zone Zero – All Drive Discs in ZZZ

In Zenless Zone Zero, Drive Discs are a crucial way to boost your Agent’s stats, especially because you can apply them to your W-Engine and get set stat bonuses depending on how many pieces you have equipped.

Recommended Videos

Getting Drive Discs is a challenging feat though, and one you’re going to have to go through for those extra boost stats. Here’s the full list of them in ZZZ.

All Drive Discs in ZZZ

You can even dismantle them. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are 12 types of Drive Discs available in ZZZ, with set boosts and bonuses for equipping two Drive Discs of the same kind and four of the same type. You can only equip six Drive Discs at any one time, which means you can have an equip four bonus and an equip two bonus—and you’re going to have to choose carefully.

Here’s all the Drive Discs in ZZZ and what they do at two and four counts.

Disc Drive Equip 2 bonus Equip 4 bonus Chaotic Metal Increased Ether damage by 10 percent. The equipped Agent gains an increase to their critical damage by 20 percent. If a character triggers additional damage from Corruption, this is increased by 5.5 percent for eight seconds and can stack up to six times. Fanged Metal Increased Physical damage by 10 percent. Whenever any of your teammates inflict Assault on the enemy, the wearer deals an additional 35 percent damage to the target for 12 seconds. Freedom Blues Increased Anomaly Proficiency by 30. When you land an EX Special Attack on a target, you’ll reduce the target’s Anomaly Buildup resistance to the equipped bonus wearer’s Attribute by 20 percent for eight seconds. This doesn’t stack. Hormone Punk Increased attack by 10 percent. When entering or switching Agents, the wearer’s attack is increased by 25 percent for 10 seconds. But this can only trigger once every 20 seconds. Inferno Metal Increased Fire damage by 10 percent. When you hit a burning enemy, the equipper’s critical strike rate increases by 28 percent for eight seconds. Polar Metal Ice damage increased by 10 percent. Basic and Dash attack damage is increased by 20 percent. If any teammate inflicts Freeze or Shatter, this effect increases by another 20 percent for 12 seconds. Puffer Electro Penetration ratio is increased by eight percent. The wearer’s ultimate damage is increased by 20 percent, and using an ultimate increases the equipper’s attack by 15 percent for 12 seconds. Shockstar Disco Impact increased by six percent. Basic and Dash attacks, and Dodge Counters deal 20 percent more Daze to the main target. Soul Rock Defense is increased by 16 percent. If you get hit and lose health, the equipper takes 40 percent less damage for 2.5 seconds. This can only trigger once every 15 seconds. Swing Jazz Energy regeneration increased by 20 percent. Using an ultimate or Chain Attack increases all the squad members’ damage by 15 percent for 12 seconds. But passive effects with the same name don’t stack. Thunder Metal Electric damage is increased by 10 percent. When an enemy is Shocked, the equipper’s attack is increased by 28 percent. Woodpecker Electro Critical strike rate is increased by eight percent. When you land a critical hit on an enemy with a Basic or EX Special Attack, or Dodge Counter, this increases the equipper’s attack by nine percent for six seconds.

How to unlock Drive Discs in ZZZ

You must be at least Inter-Knot level 26 to access the Bardic Needle. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To unlock Drive Discs in ZZZ, you need to unlock the Bardic Needle, which is the Music Store across from the video store. You’ll unlock this around Inter-Knot level 26, once you’ve completed the Chapter Two Intermission phase (which comes after A Call from the Hollow’s Heart). Once you have access to the store, you can craft and dismantle Drive Discs there.

So, if you were wondering how Drive Discs worked, their base stats, or how to unlock them, this is everything you need to know about Drive Discs in ZZZ.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy