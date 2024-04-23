Zenless Zone Zero release date leaks early on the Apple App Store

HoYoverse’s upcoming action RPG, Zenless Zone Zero, is releasing much sooner than expected, with its arrival date confirmed thanks to Apple’s accidental early leak.

Whether accidental or not, Zenless Zone Zero‘s release date has now been leaked, with HoYoverse’s Genshin and Honkai follow-up launching on Wednesday, July 3. This date was revealed by gaming content creator Wario64 on X (formerly Twitter) on April 23, who quickly discovered the date via a listing in the Apple App Store hours after the upcoming title’s release page was updated today.

It has a July 4 release date in Oceania. Screenshot by Dot Esports via ZZZ (Apple App Store)

The newly-appeared date is not a glitch either; I jumped onto my own mobile device and was able to verify the same information had popped up in my Oceanic-based app store.

We don’t know if this date is just for mobile devices (iOS and Android)—other platforms have not had any updates yet—or if Zenless Zone Zero will be released a little later on the Epic Store and PlayStation. Despite all these uncertainties, it hasn’t stopped some HoYo fans from suggesting the release date is “too far,” while others are simply already admitting Zenless Zone Zero is going to “drain [their] wallet” no matter what date it drops.

While this is likely the official release date, some excited fans have questioned whether it’s just a placeholder. If it is the locked drop date, there’s going to be some clashes; Final Fantasy 14‘s long-awaited Dawntrail expansion goes live on July 2. It will also come right around the same time as the Los Angeles Anime Expo, which runs from July 4 through to July 7.

However, if you’re unsure whether you’ll like this urban story with unique gameplay and mechanics, an Amplifying Test is running right now that you can apply to enter. You may not get in, but if you do, at least you’ll know whether you want to play it when ZZZ finally launches in early July or dedicate your time to other games.

