Image Credit: Bethesda
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Have an ad free account?
Ellen looking up thoughtfully in Zenless Zone Zero.
Image via HoYoverse
Category:
Zenless Zone Zero

Zenless Zone Zero – How to fix ‘too many requests’ error in ZZZ

Let me in!
Image of Kacee Fay
Kacee Fay
|
Published: Jul 4, 2024 10:24 am

There are many unique issues you might run into while navigating through Zenless Zone Zero. One of the most frustrating is the “too many requests error,” which can stop you from even getting into New Eridu if you don’t know how to fix it.

Recommended Videos

If you’re encountering this pesky issue, you’re certainly not the only one and it can be quite frustrating to deal with. Luckily for gamers, there are a few ways to get through it, so here’s how to fix the “too many requests” error in ZZZ.

How to fix Zenless Zone Zero “too many requests” error

Four characters fighting in a battle in Zenless Zone Zero.
Get past this error so you can get back to saving the world. Image via HoYoverse

The “too many requests” error usually occurs when trying to log in to ZZZ, which means it’s generally related to outside factors impacting the game. Here are all of the fixes you can try to get past this issue.

Wait and try again

Unfortunately for players, one of the best fixes for this issue is simply waiting and trying again. I encountered this error while trying to log in and tried a few times to get through it but kept getting the same issue. I then returned around an hour later and got in with no problems, so closing out of the game and trying again later is a simple but useful fix worth trying. This does mean you just have to be patient and that you can’t play for a bit, which is why it’s a frustrating fix.

Check your internet connection

This issue can also be the result of a bad or unstable internet connection causing the game to send too many requests at once, so another fix that may work is checking your connection. You can run an internet test on both PC and PlayStation through your settings.

On mobile, internet tests aren’t an option, so your best bet is to try a few different applications out to see if other ones are working fine. You can also bounce back and forth between Wi-Fi and data to see if one works better than the other. This can also help you fix any lag you might be experiencing.

Make sure the game isn’t down

ZZZ is a game that receives regular updates, which means it generally doesn’t go down outside of scheduled maintenance, but it’s still a good idea to check if ZZZ is down when you’re experiencing this problem. If the game is down, you might encounter a number of different issues like this one or general crashing errors.

Share the issue on Discord

There’s a technical help channel in the official ZZZ Discord server that is a great place to share your specific issue if other fixes aren’t working. You can also review other methods that have worked for players since there are sometimes new fixes discovered for old errors over time.

The Victoria Housekeeping Co. characters gathered around a table in Zenless Zone Zero.
Checking how other players got past this issue can be helpful. Image via HoYoverse

Contact the developers

If no fix is working for you, the ZZZ team recommends you reach out to them directly so they can help you troubleshoot the issue. They have a message pinned in their Discord server that says you can reach them at zzzcs_en@hoyoverse.com.

To ensure they’re able to help, you need to include all relevant information about this issue when contacting them. This includes your platform, what you were doing when this issue occurred, and any other information that could be helpful.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Kacee Fay
Kacee Fay
Staff Writer at Dot Esports covering new releases and a wide array of topics including Minecraft, Disney Dreamlight Valley, Phasmophobia, general gaming, streaming, and more. She has been avidly writing and gaming her whole life and now spends her time combining the two. Kacee graduated from San Diego State University in 2021 with a Bachelor’s Degree in English and a Certificate in Creative Editing and Publishing. She then joined Dot Esports as a Freelance Writer in 2022 before transitioning to a Staff Writer in 2023. In her spare time, she enjoys buying more books than she can read, gaming alone or with friends, drinking too much tea, attending concerts, fangirling over movies and television, listening to music, and spending time with her family, friends, and pets, who are the most important parts of her world.
twitter