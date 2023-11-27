Zenless Zone Zero fans begging HoYoverse for uncensored version in the West

Zenless Zone Zero came to the West in a closed beta test since Nov. 24, and some players aren’t happy about some of the last adjustments made since Gamescom.

The developer has created a feedback megathread on Reddit for the duration of the beta test, and most of the player’s reactions are concerned with “censorship” added to the latest version. Users are begging the developer to either revert the changes or create a global, uncensored version of the game.

The game is too “family-friendly” for some fans. Image via HoYoverse

Compared to marketing assets and to the previous public build, HoYoverse has toned down both violence and sexuality in ZZZ. This includes changing some suggestive poses by female characters, adjusting their character models, and removing some gore images. ZZZ players argue those changes are not necessary since the game has an ESRB/PEGI rating of 16.

Players speculate that HoYoverse has toned down those aspects of the game because of pressure from the Chinese market, which is why they are asking for a global version.

Nicole Demara’s changes to make her less appealing or provocative, in particular, have received a cold welcome from some players. Due to the community’s virulent reactions on the matter, an official thread has been locked and a “rant” one has been created instead. “The game is 16+ and should be treated like that unless they changed their plan and aim for 12+ or younger. We are going to survive a little bit of cartoon gore and bare anime skin,” wrote the top-voted comment.

Complaints on censorship are still invading the other feedback threads, however, making it challenging to spot other feedback on the game so far.