Is Zenless Zone Zero down? How to check ZZZ server status

Hoyoverse’s fiercely-anticipated title Zenless Zone Zero has already attracted thousands of players, and that may cause issues for the ZZZ servers—so we’ll tell you how to tell if there are any ongoing server problems.

Zenless Zone Zero is ready to rival fellow Hoyoverse title Genshin Impact as the hottest gacha roleplaying game available, and, given the popularity of Genshin, there are high expectations for ZZZ.

Server issues are an unfortunate part of modern gaming and are frustrating, particularly if you don’t know what’s going on. We’re here to help with some advice on how to check the status.

Are the Zenless Zone Zero servers down?

Currently, the ZZZ servers are fully operational following the full launch of the game on July 4. Before this, the servers were unavailable until the release, but now players are flocking in their thousands to try out the new Hoyoverse title.

As Zenless Zone Zero is an online game, issues may occur in the game, especially in the first days of release. We’ll keep this article updated with the latest information on the servers.

How to check ZZZ server status

As ZZZ and Hoyoverse do not have an official website that tracks the server status, the best way to check current issues is on the Zenless Zone Zero official X account (formerly Twitter). Hoyoverse will post updates if there are any issues.

Problems may take a while to be posted on the channel, however, and it’s often quicker to see if other players have issues by using social media accounts like Reddit and Discord, where players will immediately share any problems they encounter.

