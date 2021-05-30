Yu-Gi-Oh! TCH Lightning Overdrive full card list

With the pre-release event over for the Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG set Lightning Overdrive, we now know every card that is included in the product.

Set to release on June 4 globally, Lightning Overdrive is going to include new support for more than a dozen existing archetypes such as Utopia and Black Rose, while also introducing the Amazement and Attraction archetype.

In total, the set will feature 100 cards. It will break down into 50 Commons, 26 Super Rares, 14 Ultra Rares, and 10 Secret Rares. We also know there will be five Starlight Rare cards too, including the exclusive Starlight reprint of Black Rose Dragon.

If you plan on trying to collect all of the cards in this new set, here is the full card list, with all of the individual card numbers included.

Full Lightning Overdrive card list

Common

LIOV-EN001 ZW – Pegasus Twin Saber

LIOV-EN002 ZS – Armed Sage”

LIOV-EN005 Springans Brothers

LIOV-EN007 Amazement Ambassador Bufo

LIOV-EN011 Danmari @Ignister

LIOV-EN012 Bujin Mahitotsu

LIOV-EN014 S-Force Dog Tag

LIOV-EN018 Blackeyes, the Plunder Patroll Seaguide

LIOV-EN019 Starry Knight Ciel

LIOV-EN020 Judge of the Ice Barrier

LIOV-EN021 Scrap Raptor

LIOV-EN024 Pharaonic Guardian Sphinx

LIOV-EN025 Sky Scourge Cidhels

LIOV-EN026 Anchamoufrite

LIOV-EN027 Dark Eye Nightmare

LIOV-EN028 World Soul – Carbon

LIOV-EN029 Yamorimori

LIOV-EN030 Clock Arc

LIOV-EN031 Otoshidamashi

LIOV-EN038 Star Mine

LIOV-EN047 Paleozoic Cambroraster

LIOV-EN052 Zexal Entrust

LIOV-EN053 Dogmatikalamity

LIOV-EN054 Springans Booty

LIOV-EN057 Amazement Special Show

LIOV-EN059 Basal Rose Shoot

LIOV-EN060 A.I. Meet You

LIOV-EN061 You and A.I.

LIOV-EN062 Bujincandescence

LIOV-EN063 Birth of the Prominence Flame

LIOV-EN065 One-Kuri-Way

LIOV-EN066 Hidden Springs of the Far East

LIOV-EN067 Zexal Alliance

LIOV-EN068 Screams of the Branded

LIOV-EN069 Judgment of the Branded

LIOV-EN072 Amaze Attraction Wonder Wheel

LIOV-EN073 Amaze Attraction Majestic Merry-Go-Round

LIOV-EN074 Amaze Attraction Rapid Racing

LIOV-EN076 A.I. Challenge You

LIOV-EN078 One by One

LIOV-EN079 Boo-Boo Game

LIOV-EN080 Fukubiki

LIOV-EN085 Terrors of the Underroot

LIOV-EN087 War Rock Mammud

LIOV-EN091 War Rock Generations

LIOV-EN092 War Rock Big Blow

LIOV-EN095 D/D/D Supersight King Zero Maxwell

LIOV-EN096 Binary Blader

LIOV-EN097 Sunavalon Daphne

LIOV-EN099 Sunvine Cross Breed

Super Rare

LIOV-EN004 Supreme Sovereign Serpent of Golgonda

LIOV-EN009 Roxrose Dragon

LIOV-EN010 Ruddy Rose Witch

LIOV-EN013 Bujin Torifune

LIOV-EN015 S-Force Edge Razor

LIOV-EN036 Garden Rose Flora

LIOV-EN037 Lavalval Exlord

LIOV-EN040 ZW – Dragonic Halberd

LIOV-EN041 Springans Merrymaker

LIOV-EN044 Tri-Brigade Bearbrumm the Rampant Rampager

LIOV-EN045 Dark Infant @Ignister

LIOV-EN050 Rank-Up-Magic Zexal Force

LIOV-EN051 Zexal Construction

LIOV-EN055 Branded in White

LIOV-EN058 Amazement Precious Park

LIOV-EN070 Amazement Family Faces

LIOV-EN081 Proof of Pruflas

LIOV-EN082 Thron the Disciplined Angel

LIOV-EN083 Pendransaction

LIOV-EN084 Expendable Dai

LIOV-EN086 War Rock Wento

LIOV-EN090 War Rock Spirit

LIOV-EN093 Eda the Sun Magician

LIOV-EN094 Staysailor Romarin

LIOV-EN098 Sunavalon Melias

LIOV-EN049 Lyna the Light Charmer, Lustrous

Ultra Rare

LIOV-EN003 ZS – Ascended Sage

LIOV-EN008 Amazement Attendant Comica

LIOV-EN016 Traptrix Vesiculo

LIOV-EN032 White Knight of Dogmatika

LIOV-EN033 Albion the Branded Dragon

LIOV-EN034 Mysterion the Dragon Crown

LIOV-EN039 Ultimate Dragonic Utopia Ray

LIOV-EN042 Rilliona, the Wondrous Magistus Witch Wardrobe

LIOV-EN046 Traptrix Cularia

LIOV-EN071 Amaze Attraction Cyclo-Coaster

LIOV-EN075 Amaze Attraction Horror House

LIOV-EN077 S-Force Chase

LIOV-EN089 War Rock Dignity

LIOV-EN017 Live☆Twin Ki-sikil Frost

Secret Rare

LIOV-EN000 Diviner of the Herald

LIOV-EN006 Amazement Administrator Arlekino

LIOV-EN022 Dark Honest

LIOV-EN035 Ruddy Rose Dragon

LIOV-EN043 Drytron Mu Beta Fafnir

LIOV-EN048 Benghalancer the Resurgent

LIOV-EN056 Amazing Time Ticket

LIOV-EN088 War Rock Meteoragon

LIOV-EN023 Bahalutiya, the Grand Radiance

LIOV-EN064 Book of Lunar Eclipse

Starlight Rare