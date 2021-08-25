Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel trailer shows new footage, hints at how players will unlock cards

As expected, Konami has released yet another look at its upcoming game Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel during Gamescom 2021 in the form of a new teaser trailer.

The trailer itself gives players some new footage from the card simulator game. And while some of it was previously released, fans did get a chance to see some new card sleeves, duel pets, and even monsters like Dark Magician and Exodia.

The kicker, however, comes at the end of the trailer, which touts that over 10,000 cards will be available in the game. But some cards will only be unlockable through “in-game purchases” and “events.”

While the aforementioned number was expected considering the title is supposed to be the most complete Yu-Gi-Oh! game ever, that last phrasing is the first time we’ve gotten a hint as to how players will unlock cards in the game.

The phrasing of the sentence is certainly vague since it doesn’t clarify what the “in-game purchases” or “events” will be, but it’s clear that players likely won’t be able to earn every card without spending a dime.

Noticeably absent from the trailer was a release date for the game, which many fans were hoping for. Right now, Master Duel doesn’t even have a release window, meaning it could be months before it hits digital storefronts.

Luckily, when the game is released, it’ll be available completely free to download on PlayStation, Xbox, and Switch consoles, as well as mobile and PC, which is once again confirmed in the video’s description on YouTube.