When is Kashtira Arise-Heart coming to Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel?

The boss monster should be here before you know it.

The Kashtira archetype officially arrived in Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel earlier this month—but not at full power.

The most recent Selection Pack in Master Duel, Rage of Chaos, added several Kashtira cards to the digital game on Aug. 10, including Kashtira Fenrir, Kashtira Unicorn, and Kashtira Shangri-Ira. But several powerful cards from the archetype and arguably the deck’s strongest monster, Kashtira Arise-Heart, are not available in Master Duel yet.

Kashtira Arise-Heart is the archetype’s main boss monster that further enables the deck’s strategy of banishing cards. Without it in Master Duel, though, a full-power Kashtira deck is not available.

This has many players asking the all-important question: When will Kashtira Arise-Heart be added to Master Duel?

What is Kashtira Arise-Heart’s speculative release date in Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel?

The only Kashtira cards available in Master Duel right now. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Konami has not officially announced when Kashtira Arise-Heart is set to be added to Master Duel. Since Kashtira cards were introduced this month, though, I would be very surprised if Arise-Heart and other Kashtira cards were not included in one of the next packs in September 2023. This is just speculation at this time, but I think it makes the most sense for Konami to make the rest of the archetype’s cards available sooner rather than later.

As of August 2023, the only Kashtira cards in Master Duel right now are Kashtira Fenrir, Kashtira Riseheart, Kashtira Unicorn, Kashtira Ogre, Kashtira Shangri-Ira, Kashtira Birth, and Kashtira Preparations. That means several cards from the powerful physical card game archetype are missing from the digital game at this time, including Kashtira Arise-Heart, Tearlaments Kashtira, Scareclaw Kashtira, Kashtiratheosis, Pressured Planet Wraitsoth, and Kashtira Big Bang.

When the archetype’s additional support cards are added to Master Duel, Kashtira will immediately be a contender for one of the top meta decks in the game. Therefore, many players will be eagerly anticipating the release of Kashtira Arise-Heart and the archetype’s other cards whenever Konami confirms they’re coming to the digital game.

This article will be updated when an official release date for Kashtira Arise-Heart in Master Duel is announced.

