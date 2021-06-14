Platinum Blue-Eyes White Dragon sells out just 3 hours after Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG pre-orders open

Konami revealed earlier this year that a limited number of special Masterpiece Series: Platinum Blue-Eyes White Dragon Yu-Gi-Oh! cards would be going up for sale. And today, pre-orders opened globally.

After a brief period of technical difficulties, Konami has confirmed that the product had already sold out just three hours after going live.

THIS IS NOT A DRILL! The amazing Platinum Blue-Eyes White Dragon is available for pre-order NOW! With limited availability, will you be lucky enough to get your hands on one? Pre-order at https://t.co/6l90d47Myt#YuGiOhTCG #YuGiOh #BEWD pic.twitter.com/pgqovWShks — Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG (@YuGiOh_TCG) June 14, 2021

The Masterpiece Series: Platinum Blue-Eyes White Dragon is listed as a set of 1,000 copies of the original Blue-Eyes White Dragon with its iconic artwork, made of 99.9 percent pure silver. It was originally awarded to the three players in the Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links fourth anniversary tournament, The Virtual Seto Kaiba Challenge.

The platinum dragon card was being sold for $1,000 on the official Yu-Gi-Oh! store website.

Konami experienced some severe technical difficulties with the storefront, but it was only due to the website being overwhelmed by users trying to place pre-orders. As a result, once the store did go live again, the platinum card almost immediately sold out despite the massive price tag.

We are now sold of out this item. If your order was changed to a wishlist item after surpassing our available inventory, you will be notified by email. — Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG (@YuGiOh_TCG) June 14, 2021

No further Masterpiece Series: Platinum variant cards have been announced. But due to the instant success of the Blue-Eyes White Dragon, Konami will likely continue the line with other popular cards in the future.