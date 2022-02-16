New Elemental HERO Neos variant, Neo-Spacian support to release in Yu-Gi-Oh! OCG Power of the Elements

This is way beyond first contact at this point.

Elemental HERO cards are coming out in spades over the next several sets in the Yu-Gi-Oh! OCG, and includes new support for Elemental HERO Neos, Neo-Spacians, and the further mixing of Jaden Yuki’s main archetypes.

The first cards revealed for the upcoming OCG set Power of the Elements, which will drop on April 23, were all themed around Elemental HERO, and, in information obtained from V-Jump, translated by YGOrganization, Elemental HERO Spirit of Neos is the first of these new cards and will provide a new variant for E-HERO decks to use if they revolve around Neos.

With the same stats as Neos, Spirit of Neos relies on its three effects to make itself a strong addition to any HERO deck, though you can only use each effect once per turn.

Image via Konami

You can only use the first, second, and third effect of this card’s name each once per turn. When an opponent’s monster declares an attack: You can Special Summon this card from your hand in Defense Position, and if you do, it cannot be destroyed by battle. If this card is Special Summoned: You can add one Spell/Trap that mentions an “Elemental HERO” monster’s name or one “Polymerization” from your Deck to your hand. During your Main Phase: You can shuffle this card into the Deck, and if you do, Special Summon one “Elemental HERO” Normal Monster from your Deck.



Along with this incredible new Neos variant, more strong Neos and Neo-Spacian support have also been included.

Elemental HERO Shining Neos Wingman officially makes the Wingman sub-type of the HERO archetype its own classification and fuses Jaden’s two main types of monsters together.

Image via Konami

Must be Fusion Summoned. You can only use the first effect of this card’s name once per turn. If this card is Special Summoned: You can destroy cards your opponent controls up to the number of different Attributes on the field. Gains 300 ATK for each monster in your GY. Cannot be destroyed by effects. If this card destroys a monster by battle: Inflict damage to your opponent equal to the destroyed monster’s original ATK.



Cross Keeper is a new searcher that will let players recycle it to Special Summon Elemental HERO and Neo-Spacian by discarding it or banishing it to draw cards when it is already in the GY following the Fusion Summon of a HERO monster.

Image via Konami

Likewise, EN – Engage Neo Space is a new Normal Spell Card that will let players recycle Neo-Spacian and Elemental HERO monsters, sending them from the hand and deck to GY in order to Special Summon others and search for Polymerization.

Image via Konami

Instant Contact and Favorite Contact provide more ways to get field advantage, with Instant Contact being a Normal Spell Card that has the user pay 1,000 Life Points to Special Summon a level seven or lower Neo-Spacian or Elemental HERO monster, with few limitations. Favorite Contact is a Normal Trap Card that has a similar effect, letting the player Special Summon one Fusion Monster from your Extra Deck that lists a “HERO” monster as material by placing cards from their field, GY, banished zone, or hand on the bottom of the deck, even ignoring summoning conditions.

Image via Konami Image via Konami

The final two cards are EN Wave and Fusion Over.

Image via Konami

EN Wave is a Continuous Spell that lets you Special Summon a Neo-Spacian or Elemental HERO monster from your deck if you Fusion Summon an Elemental HERO monster. Additionally, if a Neo-Spacian or Elemental HERO monster is shuffled from your field or GY into your deck, you Special Summon a different Elemental HERO from your GY.

Fusion Over is the only Quick-Play Spell of this new group but it was worth the wait because it can easily give players access to some hard to summon Fusion Monsters.

Image via Konami