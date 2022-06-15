New Dark World Structure Deck revealed for the Yu-Gi-Oh! OCG

You can expect the new cards to make their way to the TCG in a future set.

Dark World is back on the menu for Yu-Gi-Oh! players in the coming year, with Starter Deck Devil’s Gate bringing some reprints along with new cards for the archetype on Aug. 6 for the OCG.

Just like with several previous Structure Decks in the OCG, this is a retrain of the original Devil’s Gate deck from June 2011 which introduced Grapha, Dragon Lord of Dark World, and several other cards that boosted the archetype into competitive relevancy at the time.

In this next Structure Deck, players will get new variants of classic Dark World cards like Reign-Beaux, Overlord of Dark World and Grapha in an attempt to bring the archetype back. Konami’s first look at the sealed product revealed four new cards and a handful of reprints that will be included when it launches, and here is everything we know as of that reveal, with translations for the new cards provided by YGOrganization.

New cards

Reign-Beaux, Supreme Overlord of Dark World

Image via Konami

Level 8 Dark Fiend Effect Monster

3,000 ATK/1.800 DEF

You can Special Summon this card (from your GY) by returning 1 Level 7 or lower “Dark World” monster you control to the hand.

If this card is discarded by card effect and sent to the GY: You can add 1 Level 5 or higher “Dark World” monster from your Deck to your hand, except “Reign-Beaux, Supreme Overlord of Dark World”, then, if it was discarded by your opponent, you can Special Summon 1 Level 4 or lower “Dark World” monster from your Deck or GY to either field.

Grapha, Dragon Overlord of Dark World

Image via Konami

Level 10 Dark Fiend Fusion/Effect Monster

3,200 ATK/2,300 DEF “Grapha, Dragon Lord of Dark World” + 1 Dark monster

You can only use the 1st effect of this card’s name once per turn.

When your opponent activates a Normal Spell/Trap Card, or monster effect (Quick Effect): You can make that effect become “Your opponent discards 1 card”.

If this Fusion Summoned card leaves the field by your opponent: You can Special Summon 1 of your “Grapha, Dragon Lord of Dark World” that is banished or in your GY, then each player discards 1 card.

Dark World Puppeteering

Image via Konami

Quick-Play Spell

You can only activate 1 card with this card’s name per turn.

Target up to 3 cards in any GY(s); banish them, then discard 1 Fiend monster.

During your Main Phase, except the turn this card was sent to the GY: You can banish this card from your GY, then target 1 of your banished Fiend monsters; add it to your hand.

Dark World Accession

Image via Konami

Quick-Play Spell

You can only use the 1st and 2nd effect of this card’s name each once per turn.

During the Main Phase: Fusion Summon 1 Fiend Fusion Monster from your Extra Deck, by banishing Fusion Materials listed on it from your field and/or GY. If Summoning a “Dark World” Fusion Monster this way, you can also discard monsters from your hand as material.

During your Main Phase, if this card is in your GY: You can add it to your hand, then discard 1 “Dark World” monster.

Reprints

Image via Konami Image via Konami

Reign-Beaux, Overlord of Dark World

Grapha, Dragon Lord of Dark World

Goldd, Wu-Lord of Dark World

Sillva, Warlord of Dark World

Beiige, Vanguard of Dark World

Broww, Huntsman of Dark World

Dark World Dealings

Gateway to Dark World

Dark World Lightning

As always, even though this Structure Deck is scheduled to release in the OCG on June 21, there is no guarantee a similar product will launch in the TCG. Most of the time, the new cards from these revamped classic Structure Decks, the new cards tend to be pulled out and stuffed into TCG sets instead of being imported directly into sealed decks.