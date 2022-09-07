New Blue-Eyes White Dragon, Swordsoul, and other support coming to Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel on Sept. 9

The next Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel maintenance period has been set for Sept. 9, which means players are getting a new Selection Pack too—this time featuring more support for Blue-Eyes White Dragon, Fallen of Albaz, Swordsoul, and Rokket archetypes.

The Newborn Dragon specifically focuses on Dragon Monsters and their subsequent archetypes, though there will be some external inclusions like Vampire and Ghostrick too.

The five featured cards for this new pack are Blue-Eyes Jet Dragon, The Undead Vampire, Swordsoul Sinister Sovereign – Qixing Longyuan, Mirrorjade the Iceblade Dragon, and Borrelend Dragon. All of these are exceptionally powerful for their respective archetypes and will bring some depth to each—which Gold Rank players will dread seeing.

Additional new support for Rokket, Odd-Eyes, Swordsoul, Ghostrick, and Vampire will also be added in this Selection Pack, which should be available for the next several months in the shop. While we don’t have a full list of cards yet, other missing support like Blue-Eyes Tyrant Dragon, Lubellion the Searing Dragon, Odd-Eyes Rebellion Dragon Overlord, and Ghostrick Festival could be among those included additions too.

This is one of three Selection Packs that were included in datamines from early August, with the other two being Invincible Raid and Cosmic Ocean. So players can still look forward to the inclusion of Beetroopers, Dinomorphia, and Water support cards coming at some point in the future too.

Konami will run this latest set of maintenance through Master Duel’s servers from 10pm CT on Sept. 8 to 1:30am CT on Sept. 9, with The Newborn Dragon being added to the shop and Wandering Travelers being removed.