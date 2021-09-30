Lighting Storm cut, Infinite Impermanence gets new reprint in Cyber Style Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG Structure Deck

Fusion Deployment and some other cards try to pick up the slack.

Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG players should be used to it by now, but Konami has once again made a big cut from a Starter Deck that is coming over from the OCG, although it doesn’t ruin the product by any means.

The Cyber Strike Structure Deck is releasing on Oct. 15, and instead of getting both Lighting Storm and Infinite Impermanence like the OCG, TCG players will just be getting Imperm.

The upcoming TCG Structure Deck: Cyber Strike will include the following reprints 🙌🏼 #YuGiOh #遊戯王 #유희왕 pic.twitter.com/Y6hIYkdvQC — YuGiOh News (@YuGiOhNewsTCG) September 29, 2021

Both Lightning Storm and Imperm are powerful cards that are used in dozens of decks across the Yu-Gi-Oh! meta. Not getting both is a bummer since it would have given players affordable ways to access meta staples that are pretty pricey, with Lighting Storm still going for around $37 even after getting a reprint in King’s Court.

Even though Imperm is arguably the better card, most players probably would prefer if Lighting Storm was the card being reprinted, since it is more expensive. Imperm has been reprinted three times, not counting the upcoming Ultimate Rare in OTS 17, with the average price of the Maximum Gold printing sitting at around $20.

Despite losing Lighting Storm, the TCG version of Cyber Strike will still include a lot of new Cyberdark and general Cyber support cards being released or reprinted for the core of the deck. That, along with other nice reprints like Fusion Deployment and Gizmek Orochi, the Serpentron Sky Slasher make it at least worth a look.