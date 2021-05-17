Konami reveals new details about next Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG set, Lighting Overdrive

More details will be shared throughout the week.

Konami have dropped the official set introduction video for the upcoming Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG set, Lighting Overdrive, and showed players a sneak peek at what monsters will be included inside.

The set, which will release on June 4 worldwide, is going to include new support for more than a dozen existing archetypes such as Utopia and Tri-Brigade, while also introducing the Stigmatika, Amazement, and Attraction archetypes.

In total, the TCG variant of Lightning Overdrive will contain 100 cards. It will break down into 50 Commons, 26 Super Rares, 14 Ultra Rares, and 10 Secret Rares. We also know there will be several Starlight Rare cards.

Black Rose does fit perfectly into the set because one of the archetypes getting support is the Rose, Rose Dragon, Rose Garden set of cards.

Over the next week, new cards will be shown surrounding individual archetypes in Lightning Overdrive. This will all lead up to featured Yu-Gi-Oh! content creators doing sponsored box openings on YouTube to highlight the entire set to their audiences.

Here is the schedule for what cards will be revealed or showcased over the next several days.

May 17 Lightning Overdrive intro

May 18 Utopia cards

May 19 Amazement cards

May 20 Black Rose Dragon

May 21 Lightning Overdrive openings



Along with the usual reveals, you can expect some other cards to be shared on social media over the next two weeks leading up to the official release of the set.