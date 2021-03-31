Konami reveals more cards for Ghosts From the Past, including Ghost Rare Crystal Wing Synchro Dragon

Ghosts From the Past is a new Collector’s Set releasing in the Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG on April 16, bringing with it cards used by iconic characters from the anime and included in popular archetypes like Armed Dragon, Blue-Eyes, and Dark Magician.

Konami has released several teasers for the set in the past, showing off some of the Ghost Rare cards that are the namesake for the set, including Black Luster Soldier – Soldier of Chaos.

In its official set reveal trailer, the company confirmed Ghosts From the Past would include 87 returning and 45 new cards, which we already know will break down into 127 Ultra Rares and five Ghost Rares based on previous information about the set.

This will be the TCG debut for Vampire Voivode, some of the Time Thief cards we never got, and new Dragunity cards like Dragunity Knight – Areadbhair from the OCG Structure Deck being broken up to fill the set. Fairy Tail is getting a bump too, new support for Laval, including the Synchro Monster Lavalval Salamander is dropping, and the Nekroz archetype gets a new boost with Nekroz of Areadbhair bringing Dragunity into the fold.

There are even Shaddoll cards that will come over for the first time, giving even more fuel to one of the better meta decks currently seeing play, namely in the form of Hellshaddoll Void and Nehshaddoll Genius.

New Hieratic cards will also be coming over and could potentially give Dragon Link players some new tools too, especially with Hieratic Sky Dragon Overlord of Heliopolis hitting the list and Hieratic Seal of the Heavenly Spheres getting a reprint. The latter is especially important because the card was sitting at a market price of nearly $20 before this.

Along with all of that, we also got to see some of the connected Sunseed, Sunvine, and Sunavalon Plant archetypes that will be making their TCG debut in this set. The “Holy Night” archetype will also be making the jump, rebranded as Starry Night.

In terms of reprints, Emergency Teleport, Buster Dragon, Armed Dragon LV10, and several other cards that were getting pretty pricy will get a much-needed new drop. More details on these will be available when the full setlist drops in the coming weeks.

To close out the reveals, Konami showed off all five of the Ghost Rares that players can get in this set.

We already knew about Black Luster Soldier – Soldier of Chaos, Dark Magician, Blue-Eyes Alternative White Dragon, and the alternate art variant of the new errata Firewall Dragon. And to round out the hand, Crystal Wing Synchro Dragon will be available in Ghost Rare, too.

Overall, it looks like Ghosts From the Past will be about what everyone expected, in that it will reprint a bunch of cards and be a dumping ground for OCG imports coming over for the first time since Konami doesn’t want to put them in other sets or delay their release.

