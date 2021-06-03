Konami quietly delays King’s Court Yu-Gi-Oh! Booster Pack again

The set was delayed earlier, and it looks like was bumped back another week.

Konami previously announced it would delay some of its Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG products that were originally slated to release in June.

This delay included the new Egyptian God Deck: Slifer the Sky Dragon and Egyptian God Deck: Obelisk the Tormentor Structure Decks and a new booster set, King’s Court. Both of the Structure Decks appear to be on schedule, with release dates set for June 18 globally, but King’s Court seems to have been hit with another delay.

Initially discovered by Yu-Gi-Oh! publication The Organization, the official Yu-Gi-Oh! products website has pushed King’s Court from its July 2 release to July 9. No reason was given for the move publicly, but the launch date and official tournament legality date have been updated to coincide with the delay.

This doesn’t affect the product that much, but it could lead to slightly date changes for other products coming later this Summer, like the Legendary Duelists: Synchro Storm, which is still set for a July 16 drop.

We will have to wait for another date change or an official announcement from Konami for more details.