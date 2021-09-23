Konami confirms supply chain issues could delay shipments for 2021 Tin of Ancient Battles, other upcoming Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG products

Konami has had to delay several Yu-Gi-Oh! products throughout the last year due to supply chain issues. Thankfully, it appears that the company has managed to mitigate the problem somewhat, but several upcoming products for the Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG might still face some slowed distribution.

Supply chain issues are still affecting the Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG, according to Konami, though it isn’t causing a direct product delay this time. Instead, select products are going to be shipped out in waves to ensure that all distributors have at least some product available at their release dates.

The first confirmed product that will be shipped in waves is the 2021 Tin of Ancient Battles, an important reprint set that will also bring the OCG staple Crossout Designator to the western format for the first time. This product was already releasing slightly later in North America compared to Europe, but stores should have some tins in stock starting officially on Oct. 1.

Konami does warn that, because of this method of shipment, stores will not be fully stocked right away, so players should check with their local stores to see when they might have more inventory for the products in.

For now, the Tin of Ancient Battles is the only product listed under needing multiple shipments, but we aren’t far off from the release of Legendary Duelists: Synchro Storm, Maximum Gold: El Dorado, or Burst of Destiny either.