Konami confirms Remote Duel Yu-Gi-Oh! Championship Series for July

Konami has officially confirmed the Remote Duel Yu-Gi-Oh! Championship Series will be running on July 10 and 11.

This event will partially take the place of a physical YCS event, though Konami is currently reassessing a return to official physical events at the end of May.

Attention Duelists!

On 10th-11th of July, Duel your way to the top at our biggest remote event yet – the Remote Duel Yu-Gi-Oh! Championship Series! With unique prizes to be won from the comfort of your home, this event is not to be missed.

More info soon!#YuGiOhTCG #RemoteDuel pic.twitter.com/NQLxCIt5H8 — Yu-Gi-Oh! Card Games (KONAMI Europe) (@YuGiOhCardEU) May 22, 2021

“We share our community’s enthusiasm to resume Organized Play and promotional events, and, in this vein, we are working closely with our OTS contacts and business partners, while heeding public health guidance, to determine how and when we can do this safely,” Konami said. “We thank the Yu-Gi-Oh! community for their patience and understanding during this time and look forward to sharing additional ways to connect and enjoy the Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG.”

Remote Dueling was implemented last year at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic as a way to let players continue to compete in Yu-Gi-Oh! via webcam or a smartphone camera, as long as they follow a very specific set of rules.

Konami will still continue to run Remote Duel initiatives in Duel Links, Legacy of the Duelist, Legacy of the Duelist: Link Evolution, and the traditional Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG throughout the year. This includes additional virtual events to build on the Remote Duel Extravaganzas and Remote Duel Invitational.

It is currently unclear if the Remote Duel YCS will feature the main Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG, Duel Links, and both iterations of Legacy of the Duelist or if Konami will run separate events for all or some of them. More details will be shared in the coming weeks about prizing and how players will enter or qualify for the YCS.