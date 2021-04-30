Konami postpones physical Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG events through May due to ongoing COVID-19 concerns

Konami is still heavily monitoring the COVID-19 pandemic around the world and has decided to uphold the postponement of its Organized Play and in-store promotional events for the Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG, it announced today.

This means various tournaments and other events, such as product launches that would typically take place at Official Tournament Stores (OTS), won’t be running until after May 31 at the earliest.

To the Yu-Gi-Oh! TRADING CARD GAME community – we believe it is in the best interests of our community to further extend the postponement of our Organized Play and in-store promotional events through at least Monday, May 31, 2021. Read more here: https://t.co/RZG61IK6gO — Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG (@YuGiOh_TCG) April 30, 2021

For now, this should only affect the promotional event for Ancient Guardians, which releases on May 6 for TCG players. If Konami decides to bring back physical events for June, players should be able to attend promo launches for the next major set release, Lightning Overdrive.

“We share our community’s enthusiasm to resume Organized Play and promotional events, and, in this vein, we are working closely with our OTS contacts and business partners, while heeding public health guidance, to determine how and when we can do this safely,” Konami said. “We thank the Yu-Gi-Oh! community for their patience and understanding during this time and look forward to sharing additional ways to connect and enjoy the Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG.”

While this postponement is upheld, Konami will still continue to run Remote Duel initiatives through Duel Links, Legacy of the Duelist, Legacy of the Duelist: Link Evolution, and the traditional Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG. This includes additional virtual events to build on the Remote Duel Extravaganzas and Remote Duel Invitational.

All of this will lead up to the Remote Duel Yu-Gi-Oh! Championship Series that will run later this year, which Konami will share details about in the coming weeks.