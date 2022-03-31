Konami cancels Yu-Gi-Oh! World Championship 2022, will still host online and offline events

In an unsurprising development to players who keep up with competitive Yu-Gi-Oh! events and scheduling, Konami has officially canceled plans for the Yu-Gi-Oh! World Championship 2022.

This is the third straight year that Konami has felt the need to cancel plans for the Yu-Gi-Oh! World Championship, although this time it was not expressly due to COVID-19, but rather “the recent world situation.”

“In view of the recent world situation, it is difficult to hold the previous tournament, so we will not hold the Yu-Gi-Oh! World Championship 2022,” Konami said. “We sincerely apologize to everyone who looked forward to the event.”

The wording for the cancelation almost identically matches the message from Konami’s announcements from 2020 and 2021, though COVID isn’t mentioned directly this time. Taking that into account, it is likely this decision is partially due to the ongoing global situation in Ukraine, though the broad label could reference a number of things.

Regardless of the circumstances, this will not impact ongoing or scheduled events, just future physical plans and any plans regarding the World Championship circuit from Konami. Additionally, Konami has confirmed that it is “preparing to deliver events and tournaments” in various forms across all Yu-Gi-Oh! platforms.

These plans include offline and online events, which will span the physical card game, Master Duel, Duel Links, and several other areas too. More information about these events will be shared on the official Yu-Gi-Oh! social channels when it becomes available.