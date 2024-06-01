The latest Yu-Gi-Oh! Championship Series tournament in North America is set to take place this weekend.

YCS Indianapolis 2024 will be held at the Indiana Convention Center from June 1 to 2. Hundreds of Yu-Gi-Oh! Trading Card Game players are expected to show up and battle it out for the right to be crowned the latest YCS champion.

There’s a lot to look forward to at this event, including potentially getting the chance to see some of the high-rarity reprints recently released in the 25th Anniversary Rarity Collection 2 set in action. The Snake-Eye archetype has dominated the competitive Yu-Gi-Oh! scene for several months now. Could this be the tournament, though, where some new strategies emerge? Here’s what you need to know about YCS Indianapolis 2024.

YCS Indianapolis 2024 schedule and streams

YCS Indianapolis will start on June 1 at 9am CT. A start time for June 2 has not been announced yet, but it should be similar to the previous day.

Fans can watch all the action on the official Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG Twitch and YouTube channels. Several content creators and pros from other regions, like Joshua Schmidt, may also host watch parties on their personal streams.

YCS Indianapolis 2024 standings and results

At YCS Indianapolis, duelists will initially compete in several rounds of a Swiss stage before being narrowed down to a top cut. The number of Swiss rounds and competitors who qualify for the eventual single-elimination playoff bracket will be finalized based on the number of participants. It’s likely, though, that YCS Indianapolis will consist of 11 rounds of Swiss and a top-32 playoff bracket, as long as at least 1,025 duelists enter the tournament, according to Konami.

The best way to keep track of the action going on at this Yu-Gi-Oh! event outside of the featured matches shown on stream is to check out the official Konami tournament coverage blog. Some competitors will share posts on social media with their results, too. We’ll try to keep this article updated with as many high-profile players’ records as possible throughout the Swiss stage.

