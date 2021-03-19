Bandai is making a buildable Yu-Gi-Oh! Millennium Puzzle and purposely leaving out the instructions

Bandai and UltimateGear revealed a brand new Yu-Gi-Oh! model based after the show and card game’s iconic Millennium Puzzle that will be going on sale later this year, with a 2021 release.

The model is set to go on sale August 2021 for a price of 3850 yen ($38). It aims to imitate the building of the puzzle like in the show with a multitude of different sized pieces being fitted together to finish the final product.

What is the catch, however? Well. It’s that the model will not come with a set of instructions on how to build it, forcing creators to use their intuition to complete the finished product. This is clearly a reference for fans to recreate the scene of Yugi building the puzzle himself at the start of the original anime.

The model will include 33 pieces total and will be hollow in the centre, unlike the original item that houses the soul of the nameless Pharoh. When created, it will be about 10cm in size and will be the perfect item for any Yu-Gi-Oh! collectors or cosplayers out there.

It is unknown at this time if the item will make itself over to the West with only a Japanese release revealed at this time, so any fan looking to get their hands on it might need to import it in the near future.