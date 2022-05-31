10 best Adamancipator cards in Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel

In the trading card game Yu-Gi-Oh!, the influence of its anime series on the actual card releases in the TCG is important. This relationship makes the card releases more meaningful to some players, hyping up and bringing significance to these cards because of the role the play in the anime.

But not all anime-related archetypes can become powerhouses in the actual TCG meta in Yu-Gi-Oh!. Some archetypes that are not featured in the anime can also take on the meta and become a top-tier deck. After all, Yu-Gi-Oh is a game where the cards with the strongest effect synergies will usually come out on top.

One of the archetypes that is not used by an anime character but is considered meta is called Adamancipator. These Rock-type monsters debuted in the TCG in 2020, and since then, this archetype has cemented itself as one to watch out for.

The Adamancipator archetype revolves around synchro summoning, with the goal of bringing out some synchro monsters as the main engine to deal massive attack damage and win games. All of the Adamancipator tuner monsters have the effects of special summoning themselves and excavating the top five cards from your deck, as well as special summoning a level four or lower Rock-type non-tuner monster among them.

As for the non-tuner Adamancipator monster cards, all of them have an effect that triggers if they are special summoned by the effect of an Adamancipator card and an ignition effect while in the graveyard that places a synchro monster (that you control or is in your graveyard) of the same attribute back in the extra deck, then places itself on top of the deck.

With these effects being present in almost every situation involving Adamancipator cards, this makes the archetype a complex yet powerful force to be reckoned with in the TCG meta. And in the latest Yu-Gi-Oh! game Master Duel, these cards have proven that they’re still a strong unit.

Here are the best Adamancipator cards in Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel in terms of their individual skill, synergy with the other cards from the archetype, and overall impact as a card.

Top Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel Adamancipator cards

10) Adamancipator Relief

Image via YGOPRODeck

Adamancipator Relief is a Trap card that allows you to sacrifice any number of Adamancipator monsters to destroy cards of your choice on the field equal to that number plus one more. This double-edged sword type of card can be game-changing at some points, especially if you need to destroy specific cards on your opponent’s side of the field.

The downside, of course, is that you can’t use the monsters you sacrificed, especially the effects of the Adamancipator tuner monsters that let you excavate the top five cards, followed by the special summoning of a level four or lower non-tuner Rock monster. But still, Adamancipator Relief can be useful in times of need, specifically if you need to wipe out your opponent’s field.

9) Adamancipator Crystal – Leonite

Image via YGOPRODeck

Adamancipator Crystal – Leonite is one of the non-tuner cards of the archetype. It has a trigger effect that allows you to put an Adamancipator card from either your graveyard or hand to the top of your deck.

This card also has the ability to return a synchro Fire-type monster to the extra deck once it is sent from the field to the graveyard. In exchange, Adamancipator Crystal – Leonite can return on top of your deck. The utility this card brings to your deck is definitely useful, especially if you run out of important Adamancipator parts during your turn.

8) Adamancipator Risen – Leonite

Image via YGOPRODeck

Adamancipator Risen – Leonite is one of the Adamancipator synchro monsters used as the main offensive weapons of the archetype. Leonite can special summon any Rock-type monster from the graveyard if a Fire monster is also there. You can use this effect if Adamancipator Crystal – Leonite is destroyed.

This card has 2,400 attack points, which can destroy most normal summoned monsters your opponent controls. It’s also a level six card, allowing you to summon it with a bit of ease thanks to your tuner monsters such as Adamancipator Seeker and Adamancipator Researcher.

7) Adamancipator Signs

The first Spell card in our list, Adamancipator Signs can do two things that can definitely boost your arsenal of monster cards.

The first effect Adamancipator Signs has is its ability to target one Rock monster from your graveyard and special summon it in defense position. You can use Adamancipator cards with good defense such as Adamancipator Crystal – Dragite and Adamancipator Crystal – Leonite if you activate this effect.

The second effect involves getting one level four or lower Rock monster from your deck and placing it on top of your deck if you are successful in using the first effect. Both of these effects may provide you with the monsters you need to set up your synchro plays.

6) Adamancipator Crystal – Dragite

Image via YGOPRODeck

Adamancipator Crystal – Dragite is an important piece of the standard Adamancipator deck because of its utility to return a Water synchro monster to your extra deck from your graveyard. This is useful because of Adamancipator Risen – Dragite’s importance to the deck as its main ace card and finisher.

It also works like Adamancipator Crystal – Leonite and Adamancipator Crystal – Raptite, putting an Adamancipator card from either your graveyard or hand to the top of your deck. This move may help you locate a missing Adamancipator card you need to pull off powerful combos and setups involving the cards from the archetype.

5) Adamancipator Analyzer

Image via YGOPRODeck

The first Adamancipator tuner on our list, Adamancipator Analyzer can special summon itself from your hand if only your opponent controls a monster. This is an automatic plus-one play on your side if the condition is fulfilled, allowing you to normal summon another monster and setting up a possible synchro summon.

Adamancipator Analyzer can also excavate the top five cards of your deck, where you can choose a level four or lower non-tuner Rock-type monster. This effect can quickly set you up for a synchro summon, with choices such as Adamancipator Risen – Leonite, Adamancipator Risen – Raptite, or Adamancipator Risen – Dragite being available.

4) Adamancipator Risen – Raptite

Image via YGOPRODeck

One of the Adamancipator synchro monsters, Adamancipator Risen – Raptite is an archetype staple because of its overall impact as an individual card and as a part of a synchronized strategy alongside the other Adamancipator cards.

It also does exactly what Adamancipator Risen – Leonite can do, such as excavating the top five cards of your deck to summon one of those in defense position, and a trigger effect once a Wind monster is in your graveyard. But the bonus effect Adamancipator Risen – Raptite has makes it more valuable than Leonite, allowing you to banish a card in your opponent’s graveyard. This can prevent your opponent from reusing a card they own, dismantling a possible combo they want to pull off.

3) Adamancipator Seeker

Image via YGOPRODeck

Adamancipator Seeker is one of the most important pieces you need to properly run an Adamancipator deck because of how useful it is in terms of setting up a synchro summon, which is the heart and soul of this deck.

Adamancipator Seeker has the effect to special summon itself if you control an Adamancipator monster already on your field. This condition is easier to fulfill compared to Adamancipator Analyzer, allowing you to have an easy plus-one bonus to complete the possible synchro summon materials you need.

2) Adamancipator Risen – Dragite

Image via YGOPRODeck

The main offensive card of the whole Adamancipator archetype so far, Adamancipator Risen – Dragite is easily the best attacker and synchro monster of all Adamancipator cards. It has the highest attack points (3,000), as well as the highest level (eight), and an effect that can be game-changing.

Adamancipator Risen – Dragite can negate the activation of a Spell of Trap card your opponent activates assuming you have a Water monster in your graveyard. This is why you’ll need Adamancipator Crystal – Dragite as part of your deck to maximize Adamancipator Risen – Dragite’s ignition effect, making your overall strategy more invincible.

1) Adamancipator Researcher

Image via YGOPRODeck

The card that takes the top spot on our list of best Adamancipator cards in Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel is the tuner Adamancipator Researcher. It may be a bit weird since it is not the main ace card of the archetype, but its synergy to allow the whole Adamacipator deck to work makes it a solid contender.

Adamancipator Researcher has an effect similar to what Adamancipator Seeker and Adamancipator Analyzer can do. But it has the easiest condition that can be fulfilled to special summon itself from your hand, which is to have a Rock-type monster on your field. It does not need to be an Adamancipator monster at all, it just needs to be a Rock-type monster. All cards from the archetype are Rock mosnters, as well as the standard support non-Adamancipator cards recommended for the meta deck, like Koa’ki Meiru Guardian and Koa’Ki Meiru Supplier.