XDefiant teases new Rainbow 6 faction, leading many to believe game’s release date is nearing

The FPS has been in the works for a long time.
Scott Duwe
Published: Feb 29, 2024 11:59 am
Cover art for XDefiant, an Ubisoft FPS featuring players in combat gear.
Image via Ubisoft

XDefiant fans are hyped up once again for what many seem to believe is the game’s long-anticipated, heavily delayed official release date yet again.

But this time, the hype is due to something from an official source. The Rewards page for XDefiant on Ubisoft Connect has revealed new information about the FPS title’s upcoming season one, including a new Faction type from another Ubisoft FPS franchise.

XDefiant screenshot season one teaser
Could it be?! Image via u/tactikz4 on Reddit

Already boasting Far Cry 6’s Libertad, Ghost Recon’s Phantoms, Splinter Cell’s Echelon, The Division’s Cleaners, and Watch_Dogs’ Dedsec, Rainbow Six looks to be the next game to join the fun.

“Season One introduces the Team Rainbow operators of GSK (Border Protection Command) leveraging their counter-terrorism training to disrupt their enemies,” the screenshot says. “They can deploy electrified barbed wire for area denial, counter incoming enemy devices with their Active Defense System, and dazzle multiple foes with flash charges mounted on their G52-Tactical Shield.”

This inclusion of new info about season one has the community ready to believe that the game is finally nearing its release, and it could be coming sometime in March. Another recent addition of free rewards earlier in February has only solidified the excitement.

A document from a recent Ubisoft investor meeting listed XDefiant’s season zero as a release sometime before March 31, so it seems as though the excruciating wait truly might be coming to an end within just a couple of weeks. Season one will follow sometime after season zero.

XDefiant initially had a “late summer” release window targeted in 2023 but missed it due to issues with the submission process, and again was pushed back in October 2023 after the developers encountered issues with the game’s party system and other problems with netcode.

Stay tuned, FPS fans, because another multiplayer shooter could be on the horizon very shortly.

