Category:
XDefiant

XDefiant launch window revealed, but players fear Ubisoft missed its chance

XDefiant finally has a release date in sight.
Image of Ryan Lemay
Ryan Lemay
|
Published: Feb 8, 2024 06:00 pm
Four of the factions stand side-by-side in front of a bright purple background in XDefiant.
Screenshot via Ubisoft

Ubisoft’s latest investor meeting finally revealed a release window for XDefiant, but several FPS community members argue that a golden opportunity has already been squandered.

Recommended Videos

XDefiant encountered more roadblocks in development than initially expected. Ubisoft originally planned to launch the multiplayer FPS project in “late summer” last year, but a submission process snafu pushed the release date back.

A squad of faction troopers guard a robotic delivery package in XDefiant.
XDefiant finally launches soon. Image via Ubisoft

Then, in October, inconsistencies emerging in public tests resulted in another delay. Public sentiment suffered another substantial blow soon after as party system and netcode issues officially eliminated any sliver of hope for a 2023 release. After months of being left in the dark, players finally see the light at the end of the tunnel, but that hasn’t helped ease doubts.

XDefiant scheduled to release before the end of March

Fan account XDefiant Alerts revealed that the game will officially launch sometime before March 31. In one of the documents from Ubisoft’s investor meeting, XDefiant: Season 0 is listed on the developers release schedule from January through March. But instead of celebrating the announcement, community members still have a sour taste in their mouth from the troublesome development process.

“Timing is everything and unfortunately Ubisoft missed the mark with XDefiant,CoD content creator DougDagnabbit summed up the negative sentiment. If XDefiant released when originally scheduled in late summer, it would have had months without having to go up against Modern Warfare 3, which launched in November. Instead, Ubisoft will compete with MW3 in the middle of its life cycle, and community members can’t seem to let that go.

Frustrations stem from XDefiant being forced to up against stiff competition, but also from players already being let down multiple times, after multiple delays unexpectedly reared their ugly heads. “We’ve gone through this at least 3 times already,” one frustrated player responded.

Ubisoft did not reveal an exact release date for XDefiant, but the long drama-filled saga appears to be reaching a conclusion.

related content
Read Article Does XDefiant have a release date yet?
An XDefiant faction trooper aims and fires a weapon.
Category:
XDefiant
XDefiant
Does XDefiant have a release date yet?
Jéssica Gubert Jéssica Gubert Jan 9, 2024
Read Article XDefiant devs fix netcode issues, add new party system—but release date remains a mystery
An enemy trooper crouches and shoots at an opponent, holding a shield to protect them, in a market in XDefiant.
Category:
XDefiant
XDefiant
XDefiant devs fix netcode issues, add new party system—but release date remains a mystery
Nicholas Taifalos Nicholas Taifalos Jan 2, 2024
Read Article XDefiant won’t be released in 2023 after troublesome party system, netcode issues
A grenade with markings from XDefiant sits front and center.
Category:
XDefiant
XDefiant
XDefiant won’t be released in 2023 after troublesome party system, netcode issues
Nicholas Taifalos Nicholas Taifalos Dec 5, 2023
Read Article Ubisoft continuing XDefiant work—though there’s no release date in sight
Xdefiant characters on a poster with the logo and ubisoft down the bottom
Category:
XDefiant
XDefiant
Ubisoft continuing XDefiant work—though there’s no release date in sight
Hunter Cooke Hunter Cooke Nov 1, 2023
Read Article XDefiant delayed again after gameplay ‘inconsistencies’ emerge in public tests
An XDefiant faction trooper aims and fires a weapon.
Category:
XDefiant
XDefiant
XDefiant delayed again after gameplay ‘inconsistencies’ emerge in public tests
Cale Michael Cale Michael Oct 9, 2023
Related Content
Read Article Does XDefiant have a release date yet?
An XDefiant faction trooper aims and fires a weapon.
Category:
XDefiant
XDefiant
Does XDefiant have a release date yet?
Jéssica Gubert Jéssica Gubert Jan 9, 2024
Read Article XDefiant devs fix netcode issues, add new party system—but release date remains a mystery
An enemy trooper crouches and shoots at an opponent, holding a shield to protect them, in a market in XDefiant.
Category:
XDefiant
XDefiant
XDefiant devs fix netcode issues, add new party system—but release date remains a mystery
Nicholas Taifalos Nicholas Taifalos Jan 2, 2024
Read Article XDefiant won’t be released in 2023 after troublesome party system, netcode issues
A grenade with markings from XDefiant sits front and center.
Category:
XDefiant
XDefiant
XDefiant won’t be released in 2023 after troublesome party system, netcode issues
Nicholas Taifalos Nicholas Taifalos Dec 5, 2023
Read Article Ubisoft continuing XDefiant work—though there’s no release date in sight
Xdefiant characters on a poster with the logo and ubisoft down the bottom
Category:
XDefiant
XDefiant
Ubisoft continuing XDefiant work—though there’s no release date in sight
Hunter Cooke Hunter Cooke Nov 1, 2023
Read Article XDefiant delayed again after gameplay ‘inconsistencies’ emerge in public tests
An XDefiant faction trooper aims and fires a weapon.
Category:
XDefiant
XDefiant
XDefiant delayed again after gameplay ‘inconsistencies’ emerge in public tests
Cale Michael Cale Michael Oct 9, 2023

Author

Ryan Lemay
Ryan graduated from Ithaca College in 2021 with a sports media degree and a journalism minor. He gained experience as a writer with the Morning Times newspaper and then Dexerto as a games writer. He mainly writes about first-person shooters, including Call of Duty and Battlefield, but he is also a big FIFA fan. You can contact him at ryanlemay@dotesports.com.