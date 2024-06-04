XDefiant June 4 patch Y1S0.2 notes: Crossplay enhancements and more

Ubisoft’s latest update for XDefiant on June 4 brings improvements to social features and resolves several bugs that have affected gameplay. This patch aims to enhance the player experience by addressing various issues related to matchmaking, party systems, and platform-specific bugs. Here’s a detailed look at what the Y1S0.2 patch offers:

Recommended Videos

XDefiant Y1S0.2 patch notes

Crossplay and matchmaking get revamped

Crossplay just enhanced. Image via Ubisoft

One of the most notable changes in this patch is a new display feature for Crossplay settings within parties, alongside crucial matchmaking fixes. Previously, players with differing Crossplay settings often faced difficulties while matchmaking, leading to frustration and inefficiencies.

The update now ensures that the most restrictive Crossplay setting among party members is displayed and applied to the entire party, resolving the issue where party members with different Crossplay settings couldn’t match up against each other. This change promises a more seamless and unified matchmaking experience for mixed-platform parties, enhancing the overall efficiency of joining matches with friends across various platforms.

Protection from PS5 exploits and security improvements

An exploit on the PS5, where players could access areas they shouldn’t via PS5 Activities, has been addressed. This fix is crucial for maintaining the intended game balance and preventing players from gaining unfair advantages. By closing this loophole, XDefiant ensures that gameplay remains fair and competitive, preserving the integrity of the gaming experience for all players.

No more wallhacks. Image via Ubisoft

The patch also includes various security improvements. While the specifics of these updates are not detailed, they are essential for maintaining a safe and secure gaming environment. These enhancements protect players from potential threats and ensure fair play, reinforcing Ubisoft’s commitment to providing a secure and enjoyable experience for the entire XDefiant community.

Full XDefiant June 4 patch notes

Social

While in a party, we now display the most restrictive Crossplay setting among the party members, as it applies to the whole party. Fixed an issue where party members with differing Crossplay settings couldn’t matchmake.

Fixed an issue with displaying incorrect player names on some Social screens.

Fixed a crash caused by spamming open/close View Party Invites, but who would even do that, calm down.

On consoles, Ubisoft Connect party invites could display as if they were coming from Xbox or PlayStation Network friends. Fixed that, along with some other weird invite-related things.

Miscellaneous

Fixed some missing terrain textures when players joined matches in progress on some maps.

Input-based matchmaking setting status now updates correctly after changing it on Xbox.

Fixed a thing on PS5 where people could sneak into places they shouldn’t via PS5 Activities.

Security improvements, various.

These are all the changes that arrived with this XDefiant update. For a full breakdown, make sure to check out the official patch notes page on Ubisoft’s website.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more