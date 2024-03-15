Category:
XDefiant

XDefiant esports team roster formed despite no release date, beta that ended 9 months ago

It's hard to measure any squad's potential right now.
Image of Scott Duwe
Scott Duwe
|
Published: Mar 15, 2024 02:17 pm
XDefiant characters standing in various poses in front of a purple and pink background.
Image via Ubisoft

Ubisoft’s Call of Duty-like FPS XDefiant hasn’t been seen or head from in quite some time, but that’s not stopping one esports organization from forming a roster, somehow.

Recommended Videos

A team named Delco Gaming has announced a foursome for competitive XDefiant, although the game is not out yet and has not been playable by the public since its beta ended at the end of June 2023. The roster is made up of players named Tota, Virce, Proficient, and Jclapppz, who claims to have been a top-30 North American player in the game, most likely during the beta period.

XDefiant Push Game Mode.
Will this even be a competitive mode? Image via Ubisoft

As of now, XDefiant’s competitive ruleset is completely up in the air, as is just about everything else with the game. Originally meant to launch sometime towards the end of last summer, it’s been delayed multiple times and to this point, it still does not have a tentative official launch date.

Every so often, executive producer Mark Rubin provides a murky update about what to expect. Most recently, though, a potential Rainbow Six faction appeared in the Ubisoft Connect app, leading many to believe the game was coming soon. In February, it was revealed a document from a recent Ubisoft investor meeting listed XDefiant’s Season Zero for release some time before the end of March 2024. It’s now March 15, and nothing is official yet.

Reactions to Delco’s team announcement have been pretty humorous, with many pointing out that the game isn’t even out yet, and my personal favorite, a Reddit reply saying the squad is “scrimming their imaginations.”

Plagued by everything from issues with netcode and a new party system, XDefiant may have missed its opportunity to capture a wide audience, but that’s not stopping orgs like Delco from hoping it could be the next big thing in esports.

We wish Delco and its players luck, and hopefully all of us are able to play XDefiant somewhat soon, seeing as the FPS was quite fun when it was available.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article XDefiant teases new Rainbow 6 faction, leading many to believe game’s release date is nearing
Cover art for XDefiant, an Ubisoft FPS featuring players in combat gear.
Category: XDefiant
XDefiant
XDefiant teases new Rainbow 6 faction, leading many to believe game’s release date is nearing
Scott Duwe Scott Duwe Feb 29, 2024
Read Article Ubisoft’s latest XDefiant freebies suggest game finally coming
The XDefiant logo set alongside a character.
Category: XDefiant
XDefiant
Ubisoft’s latest XDefiant freebies suggest game finally coming
Sharmila Ganguly Sharmila Ganguly Feb 20, 2024
Read Article XDefiant launch window revealed, but players fear Ubisoft missed its chance
Four of the factions stand side-by-side in front of a bright purple background in XDefiant.
Category: XDefiant
XDefiant
XDefiant launch window revealed, but players fear Ubisoft missed its chance
Ryan Lemay Ryan Lemay Feb 8, 2024
Related Content
Read Article XDefiant teases new Rainbow 6 faction, leading many to believe game’s release date is nearing
Cover art for XDefiant, an Ubisoft FPS featuring players in combat gear.
Category: XDefiant
XDefiant
XDefiant teases new Rainbow 6 faction, leading many to believe game’s release date is nearing
Scott Duwe Scott Duwe Feb 29, 2024
Read Article Ubisoft’s latest XDefiant freebies suggest game finally coming
The XDefiant logo set alongside a character.
Category: XDefiant
XDefiant
Ubisoft’s latest XDefiant freebies suggest game finally coming
Sharmila Ganguly Sharmila Ganguly Feb 20, 2024
Read Article XDefiant launch window revealed, but players fear Ubisoft missed its chance
Four of the factions stand side-by-side in front of a bright purple background in XDefiant.
Category: XDefiant
XDefiant
XDefiant launch window revealed, but players fear Ubisoft missed its chance
Ryan Lemay Ryan Lemay Feb 8, 2024
Author
Scott Duwe
Staff Writer & Call of Duty lead. Professional writer for over 10 years. Lover of all things Marvel, Destiny 2, Metal Gear, Final Fantasy, Resident Evil, and more. Previous bylines include PC Gamer, Red Bull Esports, Fanbyte, and Esports Nation. DogDad to Yogi the Corgi, sports fan (NY Yankees, NY Jets, NY Rangers, NY Knicks), Paramore fanatic, cardio enthusiast.