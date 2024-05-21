XDefiant Push Game Mode.
XDefiant

What is XDefiant’s download size?

The great migration of SSDs and unplayed games might begin due to XDefiant's file size.
Published: May 20, 2024 09:01 pm

With XDefiant finally arriving after what seemed like a mega wait, many fans are now wondering how much space XDefiant will need on their PlayStation 5, Xbox, or PC.

The wait was long, but the free-to-play shooter from Ubisoft looks to make up for the delay with its unique blend of fast-paced action, customizable characters, and multiple game modes. As someone who tends to juggle many games on my limited SSD space, I was also curious about XDefiant‘s download size. After all, I had to ensure I’d have enough space on my SSD so I could jump in as soon as possible.

What is XDefiant’s file size?

A look at members of the Cleaners faction in XDefiant.
Make room for XDefiant since state-of-the-art graphics and effects come in large chunks of files. Screenshot via Ubisoft on YouTube

XDefiant’s download size is 31GB. This means you should have around 45GB to 50GB of free space on your PS5, Xbox, or PC to install XDefiant while ensuring you satisfy the game’s system requirements.

While XDefiant isn’t the smallest download, it’s also not the biggest compared to some other modern gaming titles. So, you shouldn’t have to uninstall a huge chunk of your gaming library to make room for XDefiant.

XDefiant file size could easily grow

XDefiant took 31GB of storage during its May 2024 launch. The download size will naturally increase as Ubisoft adds more content to XDefiant in the future, such as new maps, characters, and game modes. The exact content schedule is currently unknown, but the game’s initial success will likely play a big role. If XDefiant pulls in a decent number of players and fosters a thriving community, fans can expect sustained development and growth, which could translate to a larger file size down the line.

However, if XDefiant struggles to maintain its player base and fails to keep fans engaged, the download size may stay around 30GB if new content is shaved.

