Scump XDefiant settings: Sensitivity, controller, graphics and more

Scump built himself a career with Call of Duty, but now that he’s retired, he also gets to play and stream other games like XDefiant. Whatever game he plays, Scump’s always competitive and often adjusts his settings like sensitivity, keybinds, and graphics to perfection.
While most settings are up to personal preferences, I usually cross reference my layouts with veterans like Scump. Players of his caliber can often considers aspects of play I could miss, so Scump’s settings allowed me to double-check my configurations.
Scump’s graphics settings in XDefiant
Scump adjusts his XDefiant settings for the best performance and maximum frames. This means he lowers most graphical settings so his system can sustain higher frame rates even in the most chaotic scenarios.
|Display Mode:
|Fullscreen
|Display Resolution:
|2560×1440
|Refresh Rate:
|240 Hz
|Triple Buffering
|On
|Reduced Latency:
|On
|NVIDIA Reflex Low Latency:
|On + Boost
|Brightness:
|10
|Contrast:
|15
|DX12 Renderer:
|Yes
|HDR:
|Off
|
|Graphics Quality:
|Custom
|V-Sync:
|Off
|Framerate Limit:
|On / 200
|Shadow Quality:
|Low
|Spot Shadows:
|Low
|Spot Shadow Resolution:
|Low
|Contact Shadows:
|Off
|Resolution Scale:
|100 percent
|Sharpening:
|Seven
|Particle Detail:
|Low
|
|Volumetric Fog:
|Low
|Global Reflection Quality:
|Low
|Local Reflection Quality:
|Low
|Vegetation Quality:
|Low
|Subsurface Scattering:
|On
|Ambient Occlusion:
|Low
|Object Detail:
|60
|Extra Streaming Distance:
|10
|Lens Flare:
|On
|Water Quality:
|Medium
|Chromatic Aberration:
|On
|High-Resolution Sky Textures:
|No
|Terrain Quality:
|High
Scump’s controller and sensitivity settings in XDefiant
If you’re playing XDefiant with a controller, taking a page off Scump’s controller and sensitivity settings can help you settle into the game faster.
|Button Layout
|Default – Flipped
|Stick Layout
|Default
|Aim Assist
|Standard
|Aim Assist Strength
|Zero
|Aim Assist Flow
|Zero
|Aim Response Curve Type
|Reverse S-Curve
|Horizontal Sensitivity
|30
|Vertical Sensitivity
|30
|ADS Sensitivity Multiplier (Low Zoom)
|One
|ADS Sensitivity Multiplier (High Zoom)
|One
|Dead Zone – Left Stick
|Four
|Dead Zone – Right Stick
|Four
|Acceleration Speed Multiplier
|One
|Invert Horizontal Axis
|Off
|Invert Vertical Axis
|Off
|Controller Vibration
|Off
The best XDefiant graphics settings can change for every player. If your PC can support smooth frame rates with your preferred settings, then you should be golden.