Scump XDefiant settings: Sensitivity, controller, graphics and more

Scump built himself a career with Call of Duty, but now that he’s retired, he also gets to play and stream other games like XDefiant. Whatever game he plays, Scump’s always competitive and often adjusts his settings like sensitivity, keybinds, and graphics to perfection.

While most settings are up to personal preferences, I usually cross reference my layouts with veterans like Scump. Players of his caliber can often considers aspects of play I could miss, so Scump’s settings allowed me to double-check my configurations.

Scump’s graphics settings in XDefiant

Scump adjusts his XDefiant settings for the best performance and maximum frames. This means he lowers most graphical settings so his system can sustain higher frame rates even in the most chaotic scenarios.

Display Mode: Fullscreen Display Resolution: 2560×1440 Refresh Rate: 240 Hz Triple Buffering On Reduced Latency: On NVIDIA Reflex Low Latency: On + Boost Brightness: 10 Contrast: 15 DX12 Renderer: Yes HDR: Off Graphics Quality: Custom V-Sync: Off Framerate Limit: On / 200 Shadow Quality: Low Spot Shadows: Low Spot Shadow Resolution: Low Contact Shadows: Off Resolution Scale: 100 percent Sharpening: Seven Particle Detail: Low Volumetric Fog: Low Global Reflection Quality: Low Local Reflection Quality: Low Vegetation Quality: Low Subsurface Scattering: On Ambient Occlusion: Low Object Detail: 60 Extra Streaming Distance: 10 Lens Flare: On Water Quality: Medium Chromatic Aberration: On High-Resolution Sky Textures: No Terrain Quality: High

Scump’s controller and sensitivity settings in XDefiant

If you’re playing XDefiant with a controller, taking a page off Scump’s controller and sensitivity settings can help you settle into the game faster.

Button Layout Default – Flipped Stick Layout Default Aim Assist Standard Aim Assist Strength Zero Aim Assist Flow Zero Aim Response Curve Type Reverse S-Curve Horizontal Sensitivity 30 Vertical Sensitivity 30 ADS Sensitivity Multiplier (Low Zoom) One ADS Sensitivity Multiplier (High Zoom) One Dead Zone – Left Stick Four Dead Zone – Right Stick Four Acceleration Speed Multiplier One Invert Horizontal Axis Off Invert Vertical Axis Off Controller Vibration Off

The best XDefiant graphics settings can change for every player. If your PC can support smooth frame rates with your preferred settings, then you should be golden.

