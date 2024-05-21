Scump playing for OpTic Texas in the Call of Duty League
XDefiant

Scump XDefiant settings: Sensitivity, controller, graphics and more

Take advantage of Scump's years of experience in the genre while adjusting your XDefiant settings.
Gökhan Çakır
Published: May 21, 2024 05:37 pm

Scump built himself a career with Call of Duty, but now that he’s retired, he also gets to play and stream other games like XDefiant. Whatever game he plays, Scump’s always competitive and often adjusts his settings like sensitivity, keybinds, and graphics to perfection.

While most settings are up to personal preferences, I usually cross reference my layouts with veterans like Scump. Players of his caliber can often considers aspects of play I could miss, so Scump’s settings allowed me to double-check my configurations.

Scump’s graphics settings in XDefiant

Scump adjusts his XDefiant settings for the best performance and maximum frames. This means he lowers most graphical settings so his system can sustain higher frame rates even in the most chaotic scenarios.

Display Mode:Fullscreen
Display Resolution:2560×1440
Refresh Rate:240 Hz
Triple BufferingOn
Reduced Latency:On
NVIDIA Reflex Low Latency:On + Boost
Brightness:10
Contrast:15
DX12 Renderer:Yes
HDR:Off
Graphics Quality:Custom
V-Sync:Off
Framerate Limit:On / 200
Shadow Quality:Low
Spot Shadows:Low
Spot Shadow Resolution:Low
Contact Shadows:Off
Resolution Scale:100 percent
Sharpening:Seven
Particle Detail:Low
Volumetric Fog:Low
Global Reflection Quality:Low
Local Reflection Quality:Low
Vegetation Quality:Low
Subsurface Scattering:On
Ambient Occlusion:Low
Object Detail:60
Extra Streaming Distance:10
Lens Flare:On
Water Quality:Medium
Chromatic Aberration:On
High-Resolution Sky Textures:No
Terrain Quality:High

Scump’s controller and sensitivity settings in XDefiant

If you’re playing XDefiant with a controller, taking a page off Scump’s controller and sensitivity settings can help you settle into the game faster.

Button LayoutDefault – Flipped
Stick LayoutDefault
Aim AssistStandard
Aim Assist StrengthZero
Aim Assist FlowZero
Aim Response Curve TypeReverse S-Curve
Horizontal Sensitivity30
Vertical Sensitivity30
ADS Sensitivity Multiplier (Low Zoom)One
ADS Sensitivity Multiplier (High Zoom)One
Dead Zone – Left StickFour
Dead Zone – Right StickFour
Acceleration Speed MultiplierOne
Invert Horizontal AxisOff
Invert Vertical AxisOff
Controller VibrationOff

The best XDefiant graphics settings can change for every player. If your PC can support smooth frame rates with your preferred settings, then you should be golden.

Gökhan Çakır
Gökhan is a Staff Writer and Fortnite Lead at Dot Esports. Gökhan graduated as an industrial engineer in 2020 and has since been with Dot Esports. As a natural-born gamer, he honed his skills to a professional level in Dota 2. Upon giving up on the Aegis of Champions in 2019, Gökhan started his writing career, covering all things gaming, while his heart remains a lifetime defender of the Ancients.