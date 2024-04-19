How to fix XDefiant MIKE-01 error code

There’s nothing more lame than trying to get online for some games with friends, like in XDefiant, than when you run into an error code that prevents you from playing.

Fixing an error code isn’t always an easy thing, but sometimes it’s simpler than you think. Other times, it’s out of your hands until the developer deploys a fix. Either way, it’s annoying to experience whenever you’re ready for some FPS time.

Here’s everything we know about the MIKE-01 error in XDefiant.

What does MIKE-01 mean in XDefiant?

Mike, is that you? Screenshot by Dot Esports

MIKE-01 is an XDefiant error code that means you can’t connect to the servers. This might be happening if the game’s servers are down or experiencing issues, or if you don’t have the right version of the game downloaded.

Make sure your game is up to date, or that you have the proper application installed, before moving forward.

How to fix MIKE-01 in XDefiant

To fix MIKE-01 in XDefiant, make sure you have the right version of the game downloaded. This is likely occurring because you’re trying to access a previous version of the game or have the wrong version downloaded.

Past beta versions will not work, so for the April 2024 beta, make sure you search for “XDefiant – Server Test Session” and download the right file. It’s the only one you can find when you search for it on the Ubisoft Connect app and store.

To find it on the PlayStation Store, select XDefiant and then the “…” button next to it to find the Server Test Session file. Download that and it should work just fine.

