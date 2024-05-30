How to check XDefiant leaderboards

XDefiant, the first-person shooter from Ubisoft, is built for competition. Those who embrace competition the most will find themselves checking the leaderboards.

Leaderboards provide extra motivation for competitive players. For many, it’s not enough just to reach a specific rank or skill division tier; they need to see exactly where they stand regionally or globally and then see themselves climb higher and higher.

Here’s how you can view where you stand against other XDefiant players.

Where are the XDefiant leaderboards?

As of the end of May, still during the game’s preseason, there are no official in-game leaderboards yet, but they are likely going to be added after Ranked is officially added in a future season.

Image via Ubisoft

Currently, there’s just a Trial Run playlist for Ranked, which lets you play in the 4v4 format with all the competitive rules, though there is no actual rank to acquire. When leaderboards are added, it’s unclear what the style or format will be. Leaderboards in some games like VALORANT or Overwatch only feature players in the highest couple of ranks, whereas Counter-Strike puts all its players on its leaderboard.

But while it may not be an official in-game version, there is a capable XDefiant leaderboard that you can check right now. Tracker.gg currently tracks all players who are playing the Unranked during the preseason, and you can generate leaderboards based on all kinds of stats or categories, like total wins, win percentage, kills per game, and total time spent playing a specific faction.

You can also enter your Xbox, PlayStation, or Ubisoft username on Tracker to find your own stats page, with each stat accompanied by your player base percentile. The only downside is that it does not appear to track data for matches played in the ranked trial.

