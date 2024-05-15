An Echelon spy in XDefiant wielding an AK47 in the darkness.
Screenshot via Ubisoft on YouTube
Category:
XDefiant

Does XDefiant have a battle royale mode?

Does it follow the recent FPS convention?
Image of Andrew Highton
Andrew Highton
|
Published: May 15, 2024 08:10 am

Battle royales are everywhere. With XDefiant’s release finally upon us, we’re here to see if Ubisoft went all-out by including a fully-fledged battle royale mode for maximum chaos.

Recommended Videos

Bullets will fly and people will die in XDefiant. Ubisoft’s long-awaited “CoD-killer” has been through years of testing and player feedback, and now, the free-to-play shooter is looking to make a tactical insertion into the competitive first-person shooter market.

Among the many game modes we’ve seen throughout XDefiant’s beta tests, a battle royale mode continues to be the talk of the town. Let’s address this requested feature right now.

Will XDefiant have battle royale?

A player character aiming in XDefiant.

No, XDefiant will no feature a battle royale mode at launch, and from the sounds of it, a battle royale isn’t part of Ubisoft’s plan.

Executive producer of XDefiant, Mark Rubin, posted a social media message on X (formerly Twitter) saying: “We are solely focused on making a great and fun arena shooter. No BR. And we’re not moving on to a new game after this.”

We know XDefiant is likely to launch with the most of the game modes we’ve seen already (if not all of them), with plenty more to come in the pipeline. But there’s no BR being cooked up, and to be honest, this probably works in XDefiant‘s favor. After all, many players in the COD community believe Warzone negatively impacted the core Call of Duty multiplayer experience.

If XDefiant can fixate on its first-person shooter, listen to what the community has to say, and keep making improvements people ask for, a battle royale mode isn’t needed. Besides, the battle royale market is completely oversaturated as it is: Fortnite, Apex Legends, Warzone, and PUBG are all heavy hitters in the genre.

Plus, you might remember that Ubisoft’s track record with battle royales isn’t great. Its FPS battle royale effort Hyper Scape bombed and was shut down after only 18 months. So, here’s to XDefiant—hopefully it makes an impact on the FPS genre.

If you want to read more about XDefiant, check out our guides explaining the differences between Casual and Ranked, as well as all the playable Factions.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article XDefiant: Casual vs. Ranked playlist differences, explained
Two operators square off in XDefiant.
Category: XDefiant
XDefiant
XDefiant: Casual vs. Ranked playlist differences, explained
Scott Robertson Scott Robertson May 14, 2024
Read Article Former CoD world champions face off in XDefiant to showcase esports potential
XDefiant agents go to battle in an arena.
Category: XDefiant
XDefiant
CoD
CoD
Former CoD world champions face off in XDefiant to showcase esports potential
Scott Duwe Scott Duwe May 10, 2024
Read Article How much will XDefiant cost?
A promotional screenshot of XDefiant
Category: XDefiant
XDefiant
How much will XDefiant cost?
Andrew Highton Andrew Highton May 9, 2024
Related Content
Read Article XDefiant: Casual vs. Ranked playlist differences, explained
Two operators square off in XDefiant.
Category: XDefiant
XDefiant
XDefiant: Casual vs. Ranked playlist differences, explained
Scott Robertson Scott Robertson May 14, 2024
Read Article Former CoD world champions face off in XDefiant to showcase esports potential
XDefiant agents go to battle in an arena.
Category: XDefiant
XDefiant
CoD
CoD
Former CoD world champions face off in XDefiant to showcase esports potential
Scott Duwe Scott Duwe May 10, 2024
Read Article How much will XDefiant cost?
A promotional screenshot of XDefiant
Category: XDefiant
XDefiant
How much will XDefiant cost?
Andrew Highton Andrew Highton May 9, 2024
Author
Andrew Highton
Andy is a Game Guides Writer at Dot Esports with a host of experience working at Dexerto, Twinfinite, Keengamer, and more. He's about as passionate a gamer as you're likely to find and spreads that love across a ton of different titles, but will also talk everything football, golf, and wrestling! Be sure to follow his thoughts and ramblings over at @AndyHighton8 on Twitter.